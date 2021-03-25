Stay Connected
#CelebSpotting: Lupita Nyong’o Visiting Kenya, Brandy Taking Dance Lessons, Jennifer Hudson at the Movies and More

This week some of our favorite celebrities were flying across the country, working hard and having fun.

Beaches & Sunsets

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy some quality time together in Miami Beach.

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion)

Coming Soon

Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson snap a pic while filming season four of “Grown-ish.”

Yara Shahidi’s Instagram (@yarashahidi)

Catching Flights

Keke Palmer goes incognito with Delta landing in New York.

Keke Palmer’s Instagram (@keke)

#TeamKong

Jennifer Hudson cheers on King Kong before going to see “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the big screen.

Jennifer Hudson’s Instagram (@iamjhud)

Brandy’s Dance Factory

Brandy takes a lesson from Coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams at the Dollhouse Dance Factory shown on the former Lifetime television show “Bring It!”

Brandy’s Instagram (@brandy)

Hostess With the Mostest

Tiffany Haddish stuns in Versace as the host of the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram (@tiffanyhaddish)

LA Babe

Ashanti lands in Hollywood in luxury and style.

Ashanti’s Instagram (@ashanti)

Boozy Business

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are at work with LVE Wines on a project in Napa Valley.

John Legend’s Instagram (@johnlegend)

Musical Marriage

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz get together in the studio.

Alicia Keys’ Instagram (@aliciakeys)

The Motherland

Lupita Nyong’o enjoys a beautiful trip to her home country Kenya.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Instagram (@lupitanyongo)

