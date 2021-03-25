CelebSpotting: Lupita Nyong’o Visiting Kenya, Brandy Taking Dance Lessons, Jennifer Hudson at the Movies and More

This week some of our favorite celebrities were flying across the country, working hard and having fun.
Beaches & Sunsets
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy some quality time together in Miami Beach.
Coming Soon
Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson snap a pic while filming season four of “Grown-ish.”
Catching Flights
Keke Palmer goes incognito with Delta landing in New York.
#TeamKong
Jennifer Hudson cheers on King Kong before going to see “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the big screen.
Brandy’s Dance Factory
Brandy takes a lesson from Coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams at the Dollhouse Dance Factory shown on the former Lifetime television show “Bring It!”
Hostess With the Mostest
Tiffany Haddish stuns in Versace as the host of the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.
LA Babe
Ashanti lands in Hollywood in luxury and style.
Boozy Business
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are at work with LVE Wines on a project in Napa Valley.
Musical Marriage
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz get together in the studio.
The Motherland
Lupita Nyong’o enjoys a beautiful trip to her home country Kenya.