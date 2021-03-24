‘This Is a Political Witch Hunt In Its Purest Form’: Baltimore Power Couple Nick and Marilyn Mosby Will Fight ‘Baseless’ Allegations, Attorney Says

The attorney for one of Baltimore’s most influential power couples has called a federal investigation into their business, campaign and tax records — as well as calls for them to resign from their respective positions — a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and his wife, Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, are subjects of an investigation into whether they misused any public funding to cover personal expenses. Several entities, including a local church, have been subpoenaed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to furnish financial records dating back to 2014.

Nick and Marilyn Mosby (@Nick_Mosby Twitter)

The couple’s attorney A. Scott Bolden said the accusations are “unfair” and “unnecessary” in a statement to WBAL-TV 11 News. “On behalf of Nick and Marilyn Mosby, my clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators. Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful,” Bolden said.

“This is a political witch hunt in its purest form, and both of them will vigorously, and fully defend themselves. In the interim, I’ve advised them to refrain from making any further comments, on these matters,” Bolden added.

Expenses that have come under scrutiny include two Florida properties owned by the couple that were purchased for $545,000 and $476,000, respectively; unreported travel expenses, legal expenses and more.

On March 17, the BaltimoreBrew accused Marilyn Mosby of paying $11,014.80 from campaign funds to attorneys representing her in the case. The Internal Revenue Service also placed a lien on the couple’s home in October 2020 after taxes were unpaid for three years.

The lien is a matter Nick Mosby said occurred as a result of “unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies,” adding it was resolved in December 2020.

Bolden said the agents who are investigating the Mosbys, including former Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning and Assistant United States Attorney Leo J. Wise, are engaged in a “smear campaign” against his clients.

When asked about the properties in Florida, Bolden added it was ludicrous to think the purchases justified any investigation into the couple’s finances.

“So what? Ms. Mosby recently purchased a condo and a second home that she rents out when she is not there. So what?! Mrs. Mosby earns a salary, has savings, a lender and a credit score—all to support her family and she has a legitimate ability to purchase properties and invest her money any way she chooses,” Bolden responded in an email addressing the matter, “She is no different than anyone else who do or have done the same. This should not be news, nor does it merit a federal investigation. So what?!”

Marilyn Mosby rose to prominence after charging six Baltimore officers with the murder of Freddie Gray, though the charges were eventually dropped. She retweeted Bolden’s aforementioned statement about her properties, but the couple hasn’t made any public comment on the matter.

Some have called on the Mosbys to resign, including Nick Mosby’s former challenger for the city council presidency, Jovani Patterson.

“Crime is through the roof, school systems failing, our tax structure is doubled than what it should be, we’re rejecting jobs, our economy is suffering and we have our politicians flying around, vacationing taking advantage of the city, taking advantage of the citizens. That’s you. That’s me,” Patterson said. “Is this the image that we want to have on our city? Investigation after investigation of our top officials and then ultimately see them getting walked out the door doing the walk of shame?”

The couple’s supporters agree with Bolden. “Not surprised. A powerful couple in politics and making moves… THEY (them other people) ARE FEARFUL… Will certainly try to start trouble for the couple…too much potential power!” one of them tweeted in response to a story about the investigation.

Bolden said his clients plan to fight the “baseless” allegations. “As they’ve done with every other baseless charge and investigation lodged against them, they have every intent to fully cooperate with the investigation, to fight for the truth to come out, while continuing to fight for the citizens of a city that they both love, and are blessed to serve,” Bolden said.