‘I Realized That If You Put Your Children First, You Never Make a Bad Decision’: Eddie Murphy Speaks on His 10 Kids

Eddie Murphy has garnered many accomplishments over his lifetime, including being an award-winning actor and revered comedian. However, his most significant achievement might be fathering ten children ranging from ages 2 to 31.

During a recent interview with British newspaper Mirror, the “Coming to America” star opened up about fatherhood and the pride he holds for his children. “I am going to be 60 in April, and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood,” he expressed. “That is the center of everything.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

The comedian explained that the years of working endlessly are over, thanks to his “babies.”

“I found it over and over again, and along the way, I realized that if you put your children first, you never make a bad decision,” the actor explained. “When you hit a crossroads moment, or you have got some sh-t, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route, then you never make a bad decision.”

The “Vampire in Brooklyn” star first became a father in 1989, when he and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely welcomed their son Eric Murphy. A year later, Tamara Hood gave birth to the actor’s son Christian Murphy. In 1993, Murphy tied the knot with Nicole Mitchell, and together they welcomed five kids, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella. Murphy also shares a daughter named Angel with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown. His last two children are Izzy and Max, whom he shares with his current fiancée Paige Butcher.

Actor Eddie Murphy (3rd form R), Paige Butcher (4th from R) and his children attend the premiere of Cinelou Releasing’s “Mr. Church” at ArcLight Hollywood on September 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Murphy went on to praise his children, boasting that he doesn’t have “one bad seed.” He added, “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid. My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”

One of those kids doing stuff could be spotted in his latest film, “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to his 1988 movie of almost the same name. His 19-year-old daughter Bella made her acting debut in the 2021 film, telling Decider what it was like working alongside her father.

“I’m really passionate about pursuing acting, so when my dad told me about this part I was excited about auditioning and also training for the role,” she expressed. “It was fun to do it all with him.”