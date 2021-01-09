‘Ain’t No Damn Way That’s a 35lb Difference’: Tommie Lee’s Fans Are In Disbelief After She Says She Went From 170 pounds to 135 pounds.

Tommie Lee has fans taking a closer look after showing off her weight difference in her Instagram Story.

On Jan. 7, Lee uploaded 15 different photos of herself to reveal the difference in her body weight. In her third-to-last post, she writes that she was 170 pounds on a photo of her wearing red latex pants and a white blouse. The next photo shows her wearing black spanx and an orange jacket. On that image she wrote that she was 135 pounds.

Tommie Lee flaunts her “weight loss.” (Photos: @tommiee_/Instagram)

But fans were mostly confused after looking at both pictures because they could not see much of a difference in Lee’s size.

One fan said, “Call me a hater but I don’t see it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Nonetheless, she looks fine to me in both,” and another agreed saying, “She looks the same to me.”

Other people were trying to figure out, “What’s wrong with the 170 tho,” and some said, “she looked good at 170 😭.”

There were a few people that were skeptical about the amount of weight Lee is claiming she lost.

One person wrote, “Ain’t no damn way that’s a 35lb difference 🙅🏾‍♂️,” and some insinuated that the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star has gotten her body enhanced cosmetically.

This is not the first time Lee has had to address rumors on whether she has gotten cosmetic surgery done on her derriere. In 2017, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Lee spoke about plastic surgery. She said, “My cheeks, my face, I didn’t get surgery on my face. If you feel like your face is ugly or your body and there’s a way out there to fix yourself, do it! Live happy while you’re here on earth. Fix everything about you that you feel like makes you insecure.”

Besides discussing her weight, the 36-year-old has been continuing to flaunt her curves and style on Instagram and has recently uploaded a picture with her daughter Havalli.