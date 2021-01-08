‘If Its One Thing Eva’s Gon Do Is Serve Face’: Eva Marcille’s Alluring Selfie Leaves Fans Wanting More

Eva Marcille‘s glam selfie on Jan. 4 left her fans mesmerized with her piercing glare as she rocked a full face and an updo.

The model’s snapshot referenced singer Sade’s 1986 chart-topping hit “Is it a Crime” when she captioned the post, “Is it a crime 🎧 Sade 💫You ready??? A Beast 🌻.” Many followers bypassed her quote and complimented Marcille’s jaw-dropping beauty.

Eva Marcille left her fans shook with her latest selfie as she sported an updo and a full face. @evamarcille/Instagram

“Eyes of the tiger.”

“Its the melanin for me sis❤️”

“If its one thing Eva’s gon do is SERVE FACE!!!!! 😍😍😍😍”

“Don’t make no sense to be this beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A fan responded to the star’s caption and told her she was the best.”You accidentally put an a in Best! 😍❤️”

Although Marcille’s whole look enthralled most of her fans, several couldn’t help but comment on her dreadlocks, which she permanently installed last year.

One wrote how envious they were of the model’s hairdo. “😍Loc envy😍 Beautiful.”

Another mentioned how amazing the locs looked on Marcille. “Wow Beautiful I love ❤️ your dreadlocks looks so good on you 🌸🌸🌻🌻”

An Instagram user recalled the backlash the mother of three faced after her attendance at Cynthia Bailey‘s wedding last fall. “Um, where are all the haters who had comments about Eva’s hair at Cynthia’s wedding? No comments, huh? Minimal makeup, upswept do. Elegant. Breathtaking. Chameleon.”

Marcille’s locs caused an uproar in October after she served as Bailey’s bridesmaid during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s wedding to sportscaster Mike Hill. Many people said her hairstyle was inappropriate given the nature of the event. Following the remarks, the mother of three clapped back and said her locs — which stood atop her head with a string of pearls — was a traditional African style.

“Little do they know it is traditional African hairstyle especially to an elegant evening. We are so colonized and so European we don’t even see black beauty in front of us,” Marcille said.