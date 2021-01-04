Report: Louis Gossett Jr. Recovers from COVID-19 at Home After He Was ‘Freaked Out’ By What He Saw In the Hospital

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the United States, although two vaccines have been approved by the FDA and are haphazardly making their way into the arms of some those who are most at risk from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, medical professionals say mass inoculation against the virus is not happening quickly enough and during this third wave of infections the surge in cases has been so overwhelming hospitals have had to revert to turning various rooms such as cafeterias and gift shops into treatment rooms to accommodate the increase in patients.

Veteran actor Louis Gossett Jr. recently contracted the infection. But shortly after arriving at an emergency room in Georgia on Dec. 27, the 84-year-old left after witnessing the chaos COVID has created inside the hospital, TMZ reported last week.

Special Guest Louis Gossett Jr. speaks onstage at the screening of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

TMZ, citing an unidentified source close to Gossett, who lives in Atlanta, said the Oscar award-winning actor was so sick that he couldn’t stand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment on Tuesday, Dec. 29. That same day, Gossett had already checked himself out.

The media outlet also reported the reason being was that Gossett was “put in an area with all the other COVID patients, and the wave of deaths freaked him out.”

Hospital staff allegedly advised the “Diggstown” star to stay in their care, primarily because of his age and the potential risk to his health — the actor has been battling prostate cancer for at least a decade. Still, Gossett left the facility and is reportedly at home with his son and self-isolating until he fully recovers.

Through TMZ, the actor left a message stating, “Please wear masks, social distance, isolate, pray and listen within.” He added, “We cannot survive without one another.”

The “An Officer and a Gentleman” star joins the long list of celebrities who were hit with the virus last year. R&B singer Jeremih was placed on a ventilator after contracting the disease back in November. After a “severe” battle, the “Birthday Sex” singer was released on Saturday, Dec. 5.

At the time, the entertainer thanked all the doctors and nurses who worked diligently to save his life. In a statement to multiple outlets, Jeremih said, “I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”