Vacations, Facials, Hiking, Reading, and More of the Ways Celebs Are Practicing Self-Care

This past year was very stressful, and there’s only so much that burning sage can really cleanse us of. So our favorite celebrities are setting a good example and doing what they need to do to get their minds and bodies right.

Book smart Tyra Banks takes a moment to put all her technology down so she can read a good book before bed. She also shared that reading to her son York Banks Asla is one of her favorite things to do. Tyra Banks’ Instagram (@tyrabanks) A Curry by Mrs. Curry Ayesha Curry puts in the work to make a homecooked meal for her family. Her crab and shrimp risotto is sure to be a nourishing and healthy meal. Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry) Slice of Heaven Serena Williams treats herself to the beautiful rainbow cake she baked full of joy and fun. Serena Williams’ Instagram (@serenawilliams) “Built Not Bought” Angela Simmons does a beachfront workout that we can assume has some moves from her Built Not Bought fitness program made to reset the mind, body, and spirit. Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons) 50 Pounds 50 Cent makes sure his followers know that he is getting back in shape and taking care of his body. 50 Cent’s Instagram (@50cent) Like Father Like Son Kevin Hart gets his son Kenzo Kash into the habit of staying active with fun exercises. Kevin Hart’s Instagram (@kevinhart4real) Views Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade take in the sights of a beautiful waterfall after a bit of a misunderstanding between the couple about the type of hike they were taking. Gabrielle Union’s Instagram (@gabunion) Double Vacay The Sterlings and the Hills — (from left) Eva Marcille, Michael Sterling, Cynthia Bailey, and Mike Hill — enjoy a vacation together in Mexico. Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram (@cynthiabailey) Beauty Routine Tia Mowry unwinds with a facial, glass of wine, and quality time with her son Cree. Tia Mowry’ Instagram (@tiamowry) Grind Don’t Stop Despite being on vacation in Jamaica with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, Jason Derulo still took the time to do a little workout at an outdoor gym. Jason Derulo’s Instagram (@jasonderulo)