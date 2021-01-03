Vacations, Facials, Hiking, Reading, and More of the Ways Celebs Are Practicing Self-Care

This past year was very stressful, and there’s only so much that burning sage can really cleanse us of. So our favorite celebrities are setting a good example and doing what they need to do to get their minds and bodies right.
Book smart
Tyra Banks takes a moment to put all her technology down so she can read a good book before bed. She also shared that reading to her son York Banks Asla is one of her favorite things to do.
A Curry by Mrs. Curry
Ayesha Curry puts in the work to make a homecooked meal for her family. Her crab and shrimp risotto is sure to be a nourishing and healthy meal.
Slice of Heaven
Serena Williams treats herself to the beautiful rainbow cake she baked full of joy and fun.
“Built Not Bought”
Angela Simmons does a beachfront workout that we can assume has some moves from her Built Not Bought fitness program made to reset the mind, body, and spirit.
50 Pounds
50 Cent makes sure his followers know that he is getting back in shape and taking care of his body.
Like Father Like Son
Kevin Hart gets his son Kenzo Kash into the habit of staying active with fun exercises.
Views
Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade take in the sights of a beautiful waterfall after a bit of a misunderstanding between the couple about the type of hike they were taking.
Double Vacay
The Sterlings and the Hills — (from left) Eva Marcille, Michael Sterling, Cynthia Bailey, and Mike Hill — enjoy a vacation together in Mexico.
Beauty Routine
Tia Mowry unwinds with a facial, glass of wine, and quality time with her son Cree.
Grind Don’t Stop
Despite being on vacation in Jamaica with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, Jason Derulo still took the time to do a little workout at an outdoor gym.