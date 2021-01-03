Stay Connected
Vacations, Facials, Hiking, Reading, and More of the Ways Celebs Are Practicing Self-Care

This past year was very stressful, and there’s only so much that burning sage can really cleanse us of. So our favorite celebrities are setting a good example and doing what they need to do to get their minds and bodies right.

Book smart

Tyra Banks takes a moment to put all her technology down so she can read a good book before bed. She also shared that reading to her son York Banks Asla is one of her favorite things to do.

Tyra Banks’ Instagram (@tyrabanks)

A Curry by Mrs. Curry

Ayesha Curry puts in the work to make a homecooked meal for her family. Her crab and shrimp risotto is sure to be a nourishing and healthy meal.

Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Slice of Heaven

Serena Williams treats herself to the beautiful rainbow cake she baked full of joy and fun.

Serena Williams’ Instagram (@serenawilliams)

“Built Not Bought”

Angela Simmons does a beachfront workout that we can assume has some moves from her Built Not Bought fitness program made to reset the mind, body, and spirit.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

50 Pounds

50 Cent makes sure his followers know that he is getting back in shape and taking care of his body.

50 Cent’s Instagram (@50cent)

Like Father Like Son

Kevin Hart gets his son Kenzo Kash into the habit of staying active with fun exercises.

Kevin Hart’s Instagram (@kevinhart4real)

Views

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade take in the sights of a beautiful waterfall after a bit of a misunderstanding between the couple about the type of hike they were taking.

Gabrielle Union’s Instagram (@gabunion)

Double Vacay

The Sterlings and the Hills — (from left) Eva Marcille, Michael Sterling, Cynthia Bailey, and Mike Hill — enjoy a vacation together in Mexico.

Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram (@cynthiabailey)

Beauty Routine

Tia Mowry unwinds with a facial, glass of wine, and quality time with her son Cree.

Tia Mowry’ Instagram (@tiamowry)

Grind Don’t Stop

Despite being on vacation in Jamaica with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, Jason Derulo still took the time to do a little workout at an outdoor gym.

Jason Derulo’s Instagram (@jasonderulo)

