‘What Is Real About Your Body?’: Joseline Hernandez Leaves Fans Confused with Her Caption

Fans are criticizing Joseline Hernandez for a caption she posted on one of her many sexy photos. When it comes to thirst traps, Joseline Hernandez is no stranger to dropping them. Before the new year begins, Hernandez made sure to leave her fans with something to remember her by. On Dec. 30, she uploaded a photo from a previous photo shoot she did in a white mesh embellished dress.

Standing on a balcony she’s taken many photos on, the mother of one hits a pose sticking out her right hip while running her fingers through her hair.

Joseline Hernandez (Photo: @joselinehernandez/Instagram)

“When it comes to the body I’m the realist I’ve ever known 👏🏽,” she wrote.

Hernandez had a few people that disagreed with her caption, saying it wasn’t true.

One said, “The caption is cute Jos, but it makes no sense for you. What is real about your body?”

Without specifying which Megan Thee Stallion photo they were speaking of, one person alluded that Hernandez recycled her caption from the “Savage” rapper. They wrote, “Meg just posted this caption and you turn around and post the same thing🤦. Meg body is all natural, yours not so how is it the realist? 🤔”

With Hernandez’s confident attitude, she has never been one to care what her haters have to say. In 2016, she revealed on “The Wendy Williams Show” that she’d had some cosmetic surgery.

Williams assumed that the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s breasts were fake after noticing that she was not wearing a bra. Hernandez confirmed that she had work done on them, saying, “These are fake and I got them done when I was 25.”

Unsure if it was all real or fake, Williams went on to ask about the authenticity of Hernandez’s rump shaker. Noticeably hesitant to answer the question, the now 34-year-old nodded her head and said “I have a little, uh, nip and a tuck here and there.”

Despite the slight backlash on the photo, Hernandez received a lot of love from her other fans with plenty of comments, calling her “Gorgeous” and “Beautiful” along with fire emojis, heart emojis and more.