‘Lean on Me’ Real-Life High School Principal Joe Clark Passes Away at Age 82

Joe Louis Clark, the real-life bullhorn-wielding New Jersey high school principal, portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the 1989 Warner Bros. classic movie “Lean on Me.” has died. He was 82.

Clark died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, after a long battle with an unspecified illness at his home in Gainesville, Florida, his family announced.

047165 03: High school principal Joe Clark of East Side High School poses for a set up in Paterson NJ, January 7, 1988. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Liaison)

The Eastside High School principal rose to prominence for his no-nonsense style of leading. Upon taking over the Paterson, New Jersey school, Clark expelled 300 students for fighting, vandalism, abusing teachers and drug possession in one day. Meanwhile, he challenged the remaining students to perform better. His unorthodox methods won him both praise and critique nationwide. Former President Ronald Reagan even once offered Clark a White House policy advisor position; the educator, however, declined the offer.

During an interview with CNN, Clark said, “I don’t just categorically extirpate young people out of school, but I am categorically emphatic that we cannot any longer condone hooliganism, aberrant behavior and deviant behavior in those schools.” He added, “I’m convinced that young people, the vast majority, deserve the right to an environment that’s conducive to learning.”

Born in Rochelle, Georgia, on May 8, 1938, Clark and his family moved to Newark, New Jersey, when he was six. Clark earned a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson College and a master’s degree from Seton Hall University. He received an honorary doctorate from the U.S. Sports Academy. After serving as a grade school teacher in Essex County, New Jersey, he was hired as a PS 6 Grammar School principal. PS 6 was a failing institute that Clark transformed into what his family called the “Miracle of Carroll Street.”

Paterson Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer released a statement following the news of Clark’s passing, stating, “Joe Clark left his indelible mark on public education by being fiercely devoted to the students in his care. He demanded more from his students because he believed they could achieve more than what was expected of them. With his bullhorn and baseball bat, Joe Clark courageously stood in the way of anyone who dared to try to lure a young person down the wrong path.” She added, “Joe Clark was even the subject of a Hollywood movie. But in the end, it is the many lives Joe Clark influenced for the better that have become his greatest legacy. Our hearts are deeply saddened by Joe Clark’s passing, and our prayers are with his family and friends.”

Fans on social media also reacted to the heartbreaking news, sending their condolences to Clark’s loved ones, including former NFL player Lance Briggs who wrote, “One time for Principal Joe Clark!! #RIP.”

Another person commented, “To Mr. Joe Clark – Farewell and fly high! Thank you for planting the seed of education in so many! “We sink, we swim, we rise, we fall – We meet our fate together.” – Mr. Clark.”

Clark is survived by his children, Joetta, Hazel, and JJ, and grandchildren, Talitha, Jorell and Hazel. His wife, Gloria, preceded him in death.