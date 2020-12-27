‘She Is Not Impressed’: Gabrielle Union Discovers Her Daughter Does Not Like Snow Sledding

It looks like there is one more thing to add to the list of things Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter does not like, and that is snow sledding. In a series of Dec. 22 photos uploaded to Instagram, Union reveals just how her 2-year-old daughter feels about the activity.

The photos show Kaavia James sitting in Union’s lap as they slide down a small hill of snow, and every photo captures a different angle of the #ShadyBaby’s infamous facial expressions.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“So, turns out @kaaviajames is not a fan of snow or sledding! 🤣🤣🤣🎄

#BackyardBoogie,” she wrote.

Many people, including cops like Taraji P. Henson, agreed that Kaavia had the correct reaction, with the actress writing, “I’m with HER,” while another person seconded Henson’s opinion with “Her and me both.”

As fans so often do, many got a kick out of her different faces.

One said, “This gorgeous lil girl always looks distressed lol… too many memes.”

“Kaavia is still waiting for the ‘fun’ part,” said another.

Someone else said, “She is not impressed.”

The meme-able photos generated over 307,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments.

Folks always want to know what Kaavia does actually smile about, because she is typically scrunching up her face at everything.

One thing she has seemed to like is her toy bike. Union posted a 9-second video of the toddler being pushed on the pink toy. And besides falling on the ground toward the end, Kaavia is all smiles the entire ride.

Union captioned the photo, “If “How 2020 started vs How 2020 ended” was a video starring @kaaviajames 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

When Kaavia was first born, Union had a pretty good idea of how she wanted to raise her daughter. “I want to let her be free,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health. And so far the 48-year-old has done just that by letting Kaavia express herself. She’s also supported that by dubbing her Shady Baby while creating an entire Instagram page filled with her activities, facial expressions, and commentary created by Union.

She added, “I want to instill in her morals, values. And then I want to give her space to fill in those gaps, fall on her ass, and make mistakes. Get an F because she didn’t study. Pick the wrong dude. Pick the wrong friends and figure it out. I don’t want to be super judge-y.”

Union and Wade welcomed their baby girl into the world on Nov. 7, 2018, via surrogate after Union had “eight or nine miscarriages” and about three years of failed in vitro fertilization treatments.