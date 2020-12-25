Hip-Hop Pioneer John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher of Whodini Passes Away at 56

One of hip-hop’s earliest pioneers has died. John Fletcher, better known as “Ecstasy” of the Brooklyn, New York, rap trio Whodini, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23. He was 56.

Drummer Questlove from the group Roots broke the news on social media Wednesday evening when he took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the veteran rapper. “One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini,” Quest captioned a black-and-white photo of the then-young rapper. He added, “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.” The group’s Grand Master Dee also confirmed the news.

Whodini members Jalil Hutchins (left) and John “Ecstasy” Fletcher (right). @questlove/Instagram

Fletcher’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, his family and friends released a statement the following day regarding his death. Fletcher’s daughter, Jonnelle Fletcher, said, “The African and Native American ancestors have gathered around and chosen this day, during the Winter Solstice, Dec. 23, 2020, to call upon a most endeared, generous, and sincere soul who graced The World’s heart through performance, hip-hop, family, children, and grandchildren.”

She continued, “John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher was a beloved man, the life partner to Deltonia and ex-husband to Carla, twin brother to Joseph, artist, friend, and lifetime performing partner to the Legendary Jalil of Whodini. Whodini set a Hip Hop course of legendary status that we are all sure to pass on to our grandchildren.”

The statement concluded, “Please send love and prayers to our family, and with open hearts, we ask the ancestors to cover his soul in peace and tranquility. Play his music if it moves you, and know he’ll be hearing you on his way home this day, Dec. 23.”

Whodini was formed by Fletcher and Jalil Hutchins in Brooklyn in 1982 and was managed by Russell Simmons, who was also handling Run-DMC and Kurtis Blow. During their run, the group earned one platinum and two gold records. They are perhaps best known for their hit singles “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” “Magic’s Want,” and “The Haunted House of Rock.”

As the music scene began to grow and change, Whodini began to fade to black. Although their last project was released in 1996, the group continued to do reunion shows.

Other artists flocked to social media to pay their respects to Fletcher, including Sheila E, who tweeted, “Jesus. Rest in power My friend. #JohnFletcher #WHODINI.”

Chuck D also paid tribute to the late rapper, writing, “1987 I entered the @Defjam tour w PE. I tended to be nervous looking at 15000 fans in front of me every night. There were 2 MCS that directly mentored my calm that summer. 1 was @RealDougEFresh the other was Ecstacy of Whodini. Always there to reassure w advice tips #RestInBeats.”