‘No Real Man Wants His Wife Show Her Sh-t’: Erica Mena’s Stunning Photo Isn’t Enough to Convince Fans to Get an OnlyFans

Erica Mena is getting in character for her OnlyFans, and for her next look, she will be playing a sexy Santa. The Dec. 22 Instagram photo shows Mena dressed in a red velvet jacket with white trim, revealing a bit of her cleavage and belly. To spice up the look she sat near a marble fireplace without pants and wearing just her white panties.

Erica Mena. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

“This year I’m Santa! My OnlyFans Baby, I have exactly what you been asking for waiting for you Now on Onlyfans/EricaMena – Link in bio,” she wrote for the caption.

But it seems many were unmoved by the seductive photo, and some felt it was not enough to get them to subscribe to the service.

“Cute look Erica, but I would never pay for anyone’s ‘only fans.’ Love you though,” read one comment while someone else agreed, saying, “I will continue to look at the pretty half naked photos on here for free thank you.”

Another person shared their disapproval of Mena’s photo by bringing up her husband, “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Safaree Samuels, and said, “No real man wants his wife show her sh-t.”

Another worried that Mena’s daughter would be affected by the photos in the future. She said, “I know it’s $ but you don’t need an only Fans ….you are absolutely beautiful! Your daughter will see your online activity one of these days. ❤️”

But while the mother of two was scolded for her photos, her almost 11-month-old daughter’s Christmas-themed videos and photos received the praise Mena was looking for. She posted the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Dec. 12 — and uploaded the professional photos on Dec. 22 — of her daughter Safire Majesty, sitting in a cup of hot cocoa and marshmallows.

Fans raved about the photos and videos in the comments, calling Safire “Beautiful” and “STUNNING” while trying to figure out which parent she looks like more.

Mena’s captioned the photo: “You’re my honey bun sugar plum♥️ @safiremajesty is getting ready for her very first Christmas 🎄 Thank you Queens @weelovephotography & @willowmintprops You both have our hearts. Happy Holidays Everyone ♥️.”

Mena welcomed her baby girl into the world with Safaree earlier this year on Feb. 2, just four months after the couple tied the knot. For a while the parents kept their child’s face and name hidden, but in November they decided to reveal both to the world.