‘Mute it Joseline. Mute it’: Joseline Hernandez’s Sexy Video with Fiancé Gets Derailed When Fans Focus on the Brawl Happening Outside

Joseline Hernandez‘s sultry video with fiancé Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma on Dec. 17 went left after the reality star’s fans heard a brawl taking place.

In the recording, Hernandez was seductively grinding on her fiancé. As the clip continued, Ingouma could only partially focus on the dance as the fighting noises got visibly louder outside while the “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star looked unbothered.

Joseline Hernandez and Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma Screenshot/Instagram @joselinehernandez

Hernandez mentioned the girls from the series were fighting in the caption, but she didn’t care because she was entertaining her man. “PLEASE DON’T MIND THE BACKGROUND NOISE AND SCREAMING. The girls were killing each other upstairs during the break! But I was still Dancing for my Man @balisticbeats Stay Tuned One more chance reunion coming soon! Hosted by me😜.”

Fans overlooked the star’s message because they were fixated on everything else but her dance.

“You know you really in love when the whole world is falling apart around you and you’re at peace when you’re with your man☺️.”

“Don’t mind the background noise…mam we literally can’t avoid it while you dancing Acappella 😩.”

“Lmao she minded her fucking business but it scared him. He got me weak I love her.”

“Mute it Joseline. Mute it. Not like u was saying nothing 😂😂😂.”

“I love how he was looking like “my bae is fine af” and at the same time “WTF was that!” he stay ready for whatever🙌.”

While most of the reality star’s followers focused on the brawl that took place upstairs during the reunion, others mentioned how excited they were for her upcoming hosting gig. One wrote, “Omg, she’s hosting a reunion 😂.” “One More Chance” is a dating competition reality series starring Kamal “Chance” Givens — known for pursuing Tiffany “New York” Polland on “I Love New York” — on the Zeus Network. The show debuted in October and gave a look into Givens’ opportunity to find love following failed relationships.

Another commented on how funny the series was. “Yooooo, I can’t wait! This show was so funny.”

An Instagram user stated that the girls on the show aren’t a match for Hernandez. “OMG YOU HOSTING. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Some of those girls got a real slick mouth. No match for the Puerto Rican Princess though!!!”