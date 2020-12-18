Stay Connected
Trending Topics
Celebrity NewsGalleries

#CelebSpotting: Rihanna Setting Up Fenty Skin, Issa Rae on ‘Sesame Street,’ Ayesha Curry On a Major Hike, and More

Posted by | CommentsComments (0)

Our favorite celebrities were up to a whole lot this week, everything from winning awards and running their businesses to traveling and making appearances.

#Twinning

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Zaya Wade enjoy the fall weather in a pair of matching sweaters.

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Instagram (@gabunion)

Major Views

Ayesha Curry isn’t sweating it after hiking almost 50 miles.

Ayesha Curry’s Instagram (@ayeshacurry)

Hot Girls Win

Megan Thee Stallion performs a medley of her hits in an empty Houston rodeo arena for the 2020 Apple Music Awards. She also received the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

New Ventures

Teyana Taylor does it big for her announcement that she is the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

Teyana Taylor’s Instagram (@teyanataylor)

Work Work Work Work Work

Rihanna sets up the Fenty Skin display in a Sephora ahead of beginning in-store sales on Dec. 26.

Rihanna’s Instagram (@badgalriri)

Christmas Fun

Angela Simmons takes her son Sutton to see Santa Claus at Magical Encounters.

Angela Simmons’ Instagram (@angelasimmons)

A Special Appearance

Issa Rae stops by “Sesame Street” to say hello to Elmo for the series that now airs on HBO Max Family.

Issa Rae’s Instagram (@issarae)

Stage Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s son Ace Tucker poses with Serayah and Rotimi while filming for his first film “Favorite Son.”

Kandi Burruss’ Instagram (@kandi)

Jet Setting

Jennifer Williams stops in Paris for some exquisite champagne after leaving London on a European vacay.

Jennifer Williams’ Instagram (@jenniferwilliams)

Back in Action

Khadijah Haqq McCray celebrates being able to drive again after being on bedrest for the last few weeks due to a pre-term labor scare. She’s currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Bobby McCray.

Khadijah Haqq McCray’s Instagram (@foreverkhadijah)

What people are saying

Related Stories

Back to top