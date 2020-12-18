CelebSpotting: Rihanna Setting Up Fenty Skin, Issa Rae on ‘Sesame Street,’ Ayesha Curry On a Major Hike, and More

Our favorite celebrities were up to a whole lot this week, everything from winning awards and running their businesses to traveling and making appearances.
#Twinning
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Zaya Wade enjoy the fall weather in a pair of matching sweaters.
Major Views
Ayesha Curry isn’t sweating it after hiking almost 50 miles.
Hot Girls Win
Megan Thee Stallion performs a medley of her hits in an empty Houston rodeo arena for the 2020 Apple Music Awards. She also received the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
New Ventures
Teyana Taylor does it big for her announcement that she is the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing.
Work Work Work Work Work
Rihanna sets up the Fenty Skin display in a Sephora ahead of beginning in-store sales on Dec. 26.
Christmas Fun
Angela Simmons takes her son Sutton to see Santa Claus at Magical Encounters.
A Special Appearance
Issa Rae stops by “Sesame Street” to say hello to Elmo for the series that now airs on HBO Max Family.
Stage Family
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s son Ace Tucker poses with Serayah and Rotimi while filming for his first film “Favorite Son.”
Jet Setting
Jennifer Williams stops in Paris for some exquisite champagne after leaving London on a European vacay.
Back in Action
Khadijah Haqq McCray celebrates being able to drive again after being on bedrest for the last few weeks due to a pre-term labor scare. She’s currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Bobby McCray.