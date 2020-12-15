‘I’m in Tears Right Now’: Tyrese Gibson Gifts His Hotel Rooms to Homeless Family, Shares Video

Tyrese Gibson is using the holiday season to give back to those less fortunate.

While filming for his upcoming film “Dangerous” in Kamloops, Canada, the 41-year-old actor discovered he had three unused hotel rooms at his disposal on a cold night, which he generously offered to a houseless family of six.

Gibson shared news of his kind gesture in a clip he posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 9. During the three-minute video, the “Fast & Furious” star discussed the importance of helping others, especially during these unprecedented times.

Tyrese Gibson Photo @tyrese/Instagram

The family wasn’t seen in the clip, but their voices could be heard in the background. Gibson asked how they were doing and he also dropped off some food to them earlier that same day. The family asked him for help, admitting that they weren’t doing so well, to which the actor revealed to them that they had three hotel rooms that they could use. Gibson also noted that the weather was “minus seven degrees outside.”

“This is all our stuff, blankets and clothes and such. So, yea, we’re really out here ‘homeless,’ ” one of the individuals explained. They added, “I’m not gonna pass this offer up to take a hotel rooms from Tyrese Gibson and company.”

Gibson showed off one of the rooms he had, which appeared to be fully furnished. “30 days of self acts,” the actor said to the camera. “I hope that they come in here and feel blessed, even if it’s for a night and a morning.”

Gibson concluded his video with a message, asking viewers to participate in a 30-day selfless challenge. “We have never lived in a world like the world we’re living in now. Where some of the most talented, smart, brilliant, educated, and capable people are all out of work, losing everything they’ve ever worked for in their lifetimes,” he explained. He added, “You may not have the money, but we are all very capable of doing more. If you see someone sleeping outside, in the freezing cold, don’t turn a blind’s eye do something, buy them blankets, give them food, warm water, something, anything.”

The clip garnered over 82,200 likes, as supporters commended the actor on his selfless act, including one user who wrote, “Tyrese I’ve loved you since that commercial on the bus!!! You are such a lovely human being!!!” They added, “I’m in tears right now!!! I wish that I could do more so I’m glad that you do what you do!!! So selfless!!! Keep up the fabulous work bro!!! 😘.”

“God Bless You and I loved the video because it makes aware of what’s going on every where and not just where they live. You’ve just inspired someone. Thank You❤️,” another person wrote.