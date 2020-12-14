‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Passes Away at Age 76 from COVID-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton, best known for her roles as Nurse Pam in the 1989 comedy film “Steel Magnolias” and most recently HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” died Thursday, Dec. 10, in her hometown of New Orleans from complications due to COVID-19, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reported. She was 76 years old.

Cantrell praised the actress during a series of tweets on Friday, Dec. 11, stating, “Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades.” She added, “The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar.’ ”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Actress Carol Sutton attends the premiere of STX’s “Poms” at Regal LA Live on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

She later tweeted, “..but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”

…but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as "4000 Miles" and "A Raisin in the Sun." May she rest in God's perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/n0pMx1s954 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 11, 2020

Director Ava DuVernay also released a statement on Twitter, writing, “On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton.” She added, “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.”

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020

Sutton’s career spanned over nine decades. The actress started her career in the theater, appearing in plays such as “The Last Madam,” “Native Tongues,” and “A Raisin in the Sun” before turning to television in 1974.

Despite her extensive resume, the actress never relocated for her career. During a 2019 interview with colleague Tommye Myrick, Sutton reportedly said, “when everyone else left, I never had a desire to leave New Orleans. I never wanted to go to L.A. or New York.” She added, “In those places, there were hundreds of people trying to do the same things I wanted to do. If I wanted to get on stage or get in a movie, I was able to do that right here.”

The NOLA native has also booked majors role in productions including Own-TVs “Queen Sugar;” “Monster’s Ball,” “Roscoe Jenkins,” “True Detective” and many more, according to her IMBD.

Sutton is survived by her son, Archie Sutton Jr., her daughter, Aunya Sutton; brother, Orish Buckner, a sister, Adrienne Jopes, and several grandchildren.