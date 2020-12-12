‘Pepper is Salty About Botched Butt Job?’: Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra Denton Sues Doctor Over Failed Plastic Surgery

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa, from the hip-hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa, is suing her plastic surgeon after claiming he forced her to get several butt surgeries, all of which failed.

TMZ reported on Friday, Dec. 11, that the 54 year old former rapper is suing Dr. David Sayah for negligence and disfiguring her body. The rapper claimed that Dr. Sayah allegedly misled her into getting three separate procedures to repair the damage she suffered in a car accident. In July 2018, the “Shoop” rapper was involved in a chain-reaction car crash, which she claimed left her with intense pain that interfered with her performances and travel.

In legal documents obtained by the blog site, it said that the car accident made the biopolymer injections she previously had in her butt and hips shift, leaving her in extreme discomfort.

The star said she was later referred to Dr. Sayah in September 2019, where they had planned to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to relieve her pain. Instead, the rapper said Sayah performed unsuccessful liposuction, which required another corrective surgery.

Denton alleges that before that procedure the California doctor pressed her into another process, which caused her buttocks to harden and knot. As a result, her performances on stage were affected.

The Grammy award-winner thought that all of the biopolymer material was removed when she went for her third and final surgery in February 2020, however, that wasn’t the case.

When she went to another physician after complaining that her butt was still hurting, the doctor found a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

The rapper claims that she’ll probably endure permanent pain, which will most likely also require her to go back under the knife.

