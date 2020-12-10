‘Cleaner Than a Bar of Soap’: Steve Harvey Rocks His All-Black Velvet Suit

As he always does, Steve Harvey is showing off how smooth he looks in his designer suit. On Dec. 7, Harvey uploaded a photo of himself wearing an all-black velvet suit and pressing his fingertips together as he stands tall and smiles at the camera. Harvey paired the sharp suit with equally stylish embellished loafers.

For the caption, he wrote, “Feeling smooth and ready for a new episode of Steve on Watch @stevetvshow!”

Steve Harvey. @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the “Family Feud” host’s undeniably sophisticated style.

One person said, “Uncle Steve always clean.”

Someone else wrote, “Steve… you know you Kleen 😍(Yes, I know it should say you know “you’re”, but ya’ll know how we talk in private 😂).”

Another person added, “Yessuh Mr Harvey Cleaner than a bar of soap.”

A few others thought the 63-year-old’s suit made him look more than just “clean.”

One fan said, “Hey Steve, looking young everyday,” while another said, “He looks so smart and so intelligent men; Amen!!!”

But the love did not stop there. Some fans even wrote about the appreciation that they have for Harvey.

Some said, “Oh man ! I respect you the most,” and another person added, “Damm… i want to meet you one day. You my fav, you really motivate me.”

It is no secret that Harvey is a jack of many trades when it comes to the entertainment industry. But he has gotten involved with fashion as well. Not only has he partnered up with Dolce and Gabbana to create a suit line, but he also has his own personal clothing line.

As for entertainment, Harvey is currently the host of “Family Feud,” “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” and he also has a digital show on Facebook Watch called “Steve.” The show, which was originally owned by NBC, was dropped in 2019 and replaced by “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The first episode of “Steve” on Watch aired at the top of this year on January 6, 2020.