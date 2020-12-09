‘People Need to be Held Accountable for Their Actions’: Oklahoma Man Reportedly Claims He Killed Black Woman In an Alley To Teach Her ‘a Lesson’

A white biker charged in the killing of a 27-year-old Black woman in Oklahoma told authorities “I’m glad I killed that f–king b—h,” after confessing to her homicide, according to court documents obtained by Atlanta Black Star.

Police arrested Shane Dale Perosi, a 30-year-old Oklahoma man, on Dec. 2 and charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and destruction of evidence.

Police in Enid, Oklahoma, found Martika Ferguson’s body Nov. 29 lying at the north end of an alleyway in a residential neighborhood along West Nagel Avenue. She’d been shot one time in the head with a shotgun.

SWAT team officers served a no-knock warrant Dec. 2 and raided Perosi’s home, which was one block from where Ferguson’s body was discovered. They reportedly found evidence tied to the slaying inside the home, including the shotgun he allegedly used to kill her. While being questioned by investigators, Perosi confessed that he killed Ferguson and said he did it “to teach her a lesson,” according to news release from the Enid Police Department.

Martika Ferguson, a 27-year-old woman, was found dead in an Enid, Oklahoma, alley on Nov. 29. Her alleged killer, Shane Dale Perosi, was arrested Dec. 2. (Photos: Mugshot via Enid Police Department, Enid News and Eagle obituary)

Perosi reiterated his murder confession while being booked at the Garden County Detention Facility, telling officers “he was glad” he killed the woman.

According to department officials, it was the fourth homicide this year in Enid, a small town just shy of 50,000 people about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City.

A probable cause affidavit provided to Atlanta Black Star by the Garfield County Court Clerk’s Office shed more light on the homicide.

An Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s officer determined Ferguson’s gunshot wound was from a shotgun based off a wad of pellets recovered from the woman.

Police reviewed residential surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses to link Perosi to the fatal shooting.

One camera from a home along West Rush Street showed Ferguson walking alone eastbound. Another camera showed her turn southbound on South Madison Street, where she encountered a man wearing a cowboy hat and black jacket that had “Live to Ride” and an eagle emblem on it. That man proved to be Perosi.

He and Ferguson walked together westbound on Rush toward the Hallmark Baptist Church. The pair walked around the church and different camera views showed them enter an alley behind it.

That was the last time Ferguson was seen alive, according to the affidavit.

They walked out of camera view toward the spot where Ferguson’s body was found. Video showed Perosi walking alone when he emerged from the alley 12 minutes later. The camera showed the man driving away moments later riding a motorcycle with “ape hangers” — extended handlebars.

Ferguson’s body was discovered in the alleyway hours later.

Enid detectives got an anonymous tip from someone that Perosi was the man who killed Ferguson, according to the court affidavit. The tipster told investigators the suspect dated Ferguson several years ago and she often visited him at his residence along Rush Street, where he lived in a garage. The tipster went on to tell officers that Perosi had sent their girlfriend threatening text messages, saying she “might end up like your girl Tikka, I hear they found her dead yesterday.” But Ferguson’s name had not yet been released publicly.

That was enough for investigators to get a search warrant for Perosi’s home. Inside the garage, authorities found the leather jacket worn by the man seen with Ferguson on camera, a 12-gauge pump shotgun and a Yamaha motorcycle registered to Perosi.

Perosi initially refused to answer questions about the shooting while being questioned at the police station, the affidavit indicates. But he relented after investigators showed him the evidence against him. He admitted to being involved and said he was tired of “tweekers” stealing from him, telling officers Ferguson had stolen from him before. He said he confronted her after a friend caught her in the garage Nov. 28 and “banned” her from coming back to his home.

“That church is as close as you come to my house,” he told her, according to investigators.

Perosi said he knew the shotgun was loaded when he armed himself with it the day of the shooting. But he claimed he was just trying to scare Ferguson with it. He said she tried to grab the weapon when he cocked it and he shot her. He told officers he went back to his home and burned the spent shell cartridge in his firepit, telling them “he should have burned the jacket” too.

When asked if he knew what condition Ferguson was in when he left her, Perosi told officers “I pretty much assumed the worst.”

Perosi later repeated how he was fed up and told officers maybe now people will realize that “people need to be held accountable for their actions,” the affidavit stated. He later told a jailer “I’m glad I killed that f–king b—h,” while being booked into lockup.

Ferguson’s obituary indicated she was a Colorado Springs, Colorado, native with a “bubbly personality.” She was a high school cheerleader who took jazz classes, played the violin and was the mother to a son.

Perosi faces life in prison without parole or possibly the death penalty if he’s convicted of the murder charge.

In 2010, he was convicted of felony child abuse in Garfield County, Oklahoma, and pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a law enforcement officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2016, according to court documents.