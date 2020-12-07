‘Slaying This Pregnancy’: Keyshia Ka’oir Fans Deem Her ‘Beyond Gorgeous’ In Her Date Night Attire

The Wopsters, Gucci Mane, and Keyshia Ka’oir are patiently waiting for their first bundle of joy together. The happily married couple are expecting a little boy, and throughout her pregnancy Ka’oir has been serving looks for fans.

The 35-year-old beauty and fitness entrepreneur recently wowed fans with a date night look with her hubby on Saturday, Dec. 5, which accumulated over 292,000 likes from social media users.

Keyshia Ka’Oir is heading to a dinner date with husband Gucci Mane. @KeyshiaKaOir/Instagram

Ka’oir looked simply elegant in a black leather dress with a peplum trim, black-and-silver open-toed heels, silver jewelry, and a small crocodile black Hermes Birkin bag. She styled her hair with a classic middle part and soft curls, and accessorized her down look with a black-and-silver headband.

“Early Dinner Date with Babe & Baby !!” she captioned the flick.

Fans gushed over Ka’oir’s post as she rested her hand perfectly on her baby bump. She was met with praises for her look.

“Beyond Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“GORGEOUS 🖤🖤🖤.”

“You need to be on a magazine cover! S L A Y I N G this pregnancy 🔥.”

“Absolutely beautiful!! Pregnancy looks good on you 😉.”

“Can tell it’s a boy 💪🏾🔥❤️ , not that you haven’t always been fine fine lol, but boys have you flawlesssssssssss during pregnancy babe 😘.”

The East Atlanta Santa himself also fawned over his wife’s perfect fashion sense for their dinner date, writing, “My beautiful wife 💎.”

The pair married in 2017, and Ka’oir announced that she was expecting on Aug.14 while rocking lingerie in her bathtub, writing, “I ain’t athletic, but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽.”

The post sent fans into a frenzy, and fans showered both Guwop and Ka’oir with congratulations and well-wishes. The expectant parents celebrated their first child together with an extravagant baby shower with balloons and an icy blue-and-white decor.

“It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop,” Ka’oir captioned a photo from her baby shower. She flaunted her baby bump in a sheer/fuzzy white-and-blue gown with a silver headband. Guwop sported an all-blue suit with white-and-blue kicks.

The couple were showered with tons of gifts from family and friends as they prepared for the arrival of their blessing.

Gucci Mane is already a father to a son from a previous relationship, and Ka’oir is a mother to three children not from Gucci.