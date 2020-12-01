‘I am Cracking Up’: Kandi Burruss Claps Back at Naysayers Who Slammed Her Lil Kim Costume

Kandi Burruss shocked her fans on Monday, Nov. 30, after the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” flaunted her Lil’ Kim-inspired outfit in honor of Reginae Carter’s ’99-the 2000s-themed birthday party.

Kandi’s all-red attire, including a two-piece suit, mink coat, sunglasses and heels, resembled the rapper’s look in her 1996 video “Crush On You.” Kandi posed next to her husband, Todd Tucker, who dressed as music producer and executive Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the upload, the reality star sent well-wishes to Reginae as she celebrated her 22nd birthday. She wrote, “Y’all know I love a [email protected] got @todd167 & I out the house & I’m in this @lilkimthequeenbee fit for her 90s & 2000s theme bday party. Happy Birthday.”

(L-R) Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss. Photo @kandi/Instagram

Hours later, the reality star gave her followers a full view of her costume when she posted a solo pic confirming the look’s inspiration by quoting lyrics to Lil Kim’s 1996 hit song. Fans were floored by the star’s getup.

“Okay Kandi yams I see that 6 pack!!! 🙌🏾”

“Red hot!!😎😎”

“You ‘crushed’ this 🙏🏾”

“Kandi red hot!🔥”

“It’s Da Bawdy Foh Meh!❤️”

After the initial post, the mother of three clapped back at the naysayers who felt she should’ve “fired her stylist” for what they deemed a terrible costume. “So I am cracking up because some people were like ‘Oh Kandi need to fire her stylist.’ Hello people, I’m Lil’ Kim from the “Crush On You” video. Remember that. Had the red mink on. See the mole, see that. Come on, come on. Get with me now,” she said in her Instagram story as Todd brought her a red coat and insisted she put on her shades.

Many people defended the “RHOA” alum because they thought she bodied the ensemble. One wrote, “She looked good and served bawdy with her HUSBAND on her arm: people hate for no reason I wouldn’t have explained Jack !!!”

Another implied the trolls were just “jealous” of how good she looked. “It’s just a costume and she looks good!❤️ Anybody hating on her is obviously jealous,” they said.

An Instagram user mentioned if the trolls didn’t know where the costume inspiration came from, they were too young to form an opinion. “Anyone who didn’t instantly know what this was is a fetus, and their opinion is invalid! Kandi killed it 😍.”