‘I’ll Take It’: Fans Joke with Yandy Smith-Harris After She Talks About Her ‘Big Ole Belly’

Yandy Smith-Harris is giving body positivity on her Instagram page.

As Beyoncé’s song “Ego” plays in the background of the video, Harris is seen posing and strutting in a mesh sparkly gold dress and heels on a balcony. She also rocks her new short blond hairdo in a half-up and half-down style.

Photo: @yandysmith/Instagram

Her caption reads, “Let’s get lost…all I ask is feed me good. I don’t care about these extra 20lbs. Who’s looking at this big ole belly not me.”

Fans responded to Harris’s caption with encouraging messages in her comments.

One fan said, “The pudge is fire.”

Another person responded, “Not me, you look awesome. We like extra meat.”

Someone else wrote in the comments, “That’s that grown ass woman weight.”

Other fans joked with the mother of two saying that if she is unsatisfied with her belly, then they would be more than happy to have it instead.

One person said, “That’s considered a big belly?? Give it here- I’ll take it,” while another quipped, “Shit let’s trade bellies sis.”

While many people praised Yandy for her looks and extra weight other people believed that those 20 pounds didn’t come from eating.

A fan asked, “Is that a baby bump?”

Another skeptical fan typed, “Lol I’m waiting on the pregnancy announcement coming. Yo bae came home ain’t no way you ain’t getting pregnant before 2020 is over. let me mind my business.”

This fan is referring to Harris’s husband, Mendeecees Harris, who was released from prison at the top of this year on Jan. 29. Mendeecees was charged in 2015, where he was initially given an 8 to 10 year prison sentence for drug trafficking. In 2006 and 2008, he reportedly shipped cocaine from New York City to Rochester, New York. He began serving his sentence in January 2016 and was credited for serving 15 months.