‘True Beauty’: Erica Dixon Stuns Her Fans With Makeup-Free Look

TV personality Erica Dixon is dishing out raw beauty on Instagram timelines, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The Nov. 20 upload shows Dixon dressed in a long-sleeved blue sundress with ruffles and a floral print. She wore drop earrings to match the dress, carried a yellow purse, and had her hair pulled back into a low, sleek bun to complete the look.

Erica Dixon. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

Her caption said, “True beauty of a woman is reflected in her character.”

Fans clamored over the 36-year-old’s pictures by sending heart, flower, and heart-eye emojis. Other fans decided to express how they felt about Dixon’s picture with their words.

One person said, “Looking amzing super dope five⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐sister.”

Another fan complimented the mother of three with a series of adjectives, writing, “Beautiful,gracious, gorgeous.”

A third person called her outright “stunning.”

While Dixon received a lot of compliments, the dress that she wore in the photo received a few too.

A few people wrote things like “I love this dress,” “That dress is everything,” and “This dress is Simply Amazing so beautiful Erica.”

Some other fans commented on Dixon’s makeup-free beauty, saying, “Always a natural beauty,” and “You definitely da definition of tru beauty.”

The reactions to this photo were much more positive than for the photo Dixon uploaded on Nov. 14.

In that photo, her face was beat with plenty of makeup and was ready for the camera. She captioned the picture, “The only time to hold still is when taking a bomb ass photo.”

Fans were not as excited about this particular look. Reminding Dixon about her natural beauty, one fan wrote, “You dont need all.of that makeup, already pretty.”

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star responded, “thank you but it’s called tv makeup.”

Another person agreed, writing, “You know what imma say you don’t need no make up And I know what u gonna say just 4 the shoot Well f-ck dat shoot lol.”