Investigator Concludes Massachusetts Fire Lieutenant Who Followed and Accused Teen of Stealing Her Own Mail Was Not ‘Racially Motivated’

The results of an independent investigation into an Andover, Massachusetts, fire lieutenant accusing a 19-year-old woman of stealing her own mail has found the confrontation “was not racially motivated,” Andover officials said.

Despite the conclusion, officials said Monday that the incident was still eye-opening and will lead to the implementation of implicit bias training at the Andover Fire Department along with an incentive for greater understanding of the way racism is exhibited in the community.

On June 2, Gabrielle Batista, who is of Dominican descent, experienced what she calls an “unforgivable” encounter.

According to Batista, she had pulled into her driveway and was checking her mail at home when it became apparent that she had been followed by someone in a black SUV.

“As I’m getting out, he’s taking pictures of the license plate, of me, of the car, and I’m like ‘Sir, can I help you? Why are you following me and my friend?'” Batista said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, you just stole mail from that house.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t, I live there.'”

That person ended up being the still-unidentified fire lieutenant, who wasn’t finding Batista’s explanations credible. The lieutenant said he didn’t believe her and stated that instead he was going to check the validity of her claims himself, Batista said.

Batista, began to record the confrontation, and tried to placate the man, who still refused to consider that she was telling the truth. “I don’t know why I said this, but I felt the need to justify it, and I said, ‘I could even show you my license, if you want,'” she said. “And he’s like, ‘No, you just stole mail.'”

At that point Batista’s family came out of the house, vindicating her, which put the lieutenant on defense.

“He finally sees that I lived there, and I’m like, ‘Why would you ever think it’s OK to do that?’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I was just trying to be a good citizen, I don’t know if you live here, I’m just making sure nobody’s stealing anything.'”

The fire lieutenant was off duty when the incident happened, town officials said. He was put on paid leave while the case was awaiting investigation.

Family members of the lieutenant told NBC10 Boston that the confrontation was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” They were instructed not to comment on the proceedings.

Batista believes the incident was racially motivated, and that had she been white, the lieutenant would not have doubted that she lived at her residence.

“Since it was me, I’m brown skin, curly hair, he’s going to assume that I’m stealing,” she said.

According to a statement from Town Manager Andrew Flanagan’s office on Monday, Sept. 28, the investigation was managed by an outside firm that specialized in harassment and discrimination. The firm interrogated the people involved and came to the conclusion that there was no racial intent behind the incident.

While Flanagan admitted that some would be disappointed by the decision, he indicated that he is “committed to improving the lives” of people in Andover who continue to encounter racism.

“Despite the findings, the incident has opened our eyes to the reality that there are residents in Andover who are the target of racism and are not afforded the most basic securities shared by their neighbors and fellow residents in living in Andover,” Flanagan stated.

Investigators advised that the Andover Fire Rescue will take implicit bias training, which is beginning in October.

In a statement, Chief Michael Mansfield called the last few months “a learning experience” saying, “As public safety professionals it is our natural tendency to serve the public but we need to balance our desire to serve with the realities that not every resident is comfortable with our presence.”

“Notwithstanding the results of the investigation, I know that our organization is not immune to implicit bias and I look forward to training in this area as it will be beneficial to our members,” Mansfield said.

Additionally, Flanagan’s office said that Andover is planning a “community assessment on racism, equity, diversity and inclusion this fall,” as well as fostering a dialogue with representatives for Batista.

The Andover Townsman newspaper reports the lieutenant has returned to work.