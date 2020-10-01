‘Kill It Queen’: Keyshia Cole Flosses This Pretty-In-Pink Look as Fans Prepare for Her Upcoming Album

Keyshia Cole has Instagram on fire after showcasing her gorgeous looks.

The “Let It Go” singer reminded everyone on social media just how “fine” she really is, all while serving her 6.2 million followers major fashion inspiration. She hopped over to her IG page on Monday, Sept. 28, with a portrait of herself modeling a pink bubblegum tulle gown, black-and-white socks, and platform heels.

Keyshia Cole poses in bubblegum colored dress. @keyshiacole/Instagram

Cole showcased her tattoo-covered arms, wrists and shoulders, while pairing her look with silver accessories and long blond bone-straight tendrils.

The songstress’s beautiful pink frock matched her glam makeup look and pink lippie. She struck a fierce pose at the camera and showed off her killer legs.

“Never tie your growth or win to a outcome you can’t control. #ALBUM8,” Cole simply captioned the photo.

She racked up more than 77,000 likes on the snap and a wave of compliments. One fan wrote, “Come on Keyshia!!! Album mode lets go !”

A second added, “Beautiful!!! My girl always❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯”

“Oh how i been waiting for this 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 yes baby push through ‼️ This is a whole look,” one of the star’s admirers wrote.

“Kill it Queen! 😍💕👑,” someone else added. “You finner den 10 Mufukas💯😍💕👑.”

Cole’s gorgeous shoot comes on the heels of her promoting her eighth studio album, of which she has yet to reveal the name or release date.

The R&B crooner’s last album was “11:11 Reset,” which came out in October 2017. She told Vibe magazine at the time that “11:11” was about her personal and spiritual growth as a person.

Keyshia Cole. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

“‘11:11’ represents being aligned spiritually with your destiny,” Cole said. “It’s pretty much like the saying, ‘everything happens for a reason,’ and you know, to just appreciate where you’re at in that moment. Sometimes when you see [‘11:11’] you’re supposed to pay attention to what you’re thinking at that time and what your focus is. I found out that I was born at 11:11 after I named the album that.”

Fans are hoping Cole creates a second part to her 2012 hit single “Enough of No Love” that features rapper Lil Wayne. One person recently wrote, “Enough of No love pt. 2. K drop the album!”