‘You So Sexy’: Tommie Lee Lights the ‘Gram on Fire with Her Smoldering Hot Looks

Tommie Lee is making waves on the internet with her mind-blowing beauty, curvy body and snazzy fashion looks.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna took her stunning appearance up a notch. Lee posted two photos of herself modeling a short leather skirt, a black-and-white Christian Dior T-shirt and tan platform boots. She looked undeniably beautiful, to say the least.

Tommie Lee rocks black-and-white fashion. @tommiee/Instagram

She jazzed up her look with a black beret, pair of cat-eye shades and an Yves Saint Laurent purse. The VH1 diva posed for a photo-op with a black poodle by her side, and garnered over 71,000 likes.

“Getting mad ain’t really my style, But getting even that s–t make me smile….😉 skirt,” Lee wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Tommie Lee @tommiee/Instagram

Lee’s IG followers and supporters fell head over heels with her look.

“Stay On Necks 🔥,” one fan urged Lee.

“You being you makes me smile keep doing ya s–t thug…💯,” wrote one of her admirers.

“Mmmm you so damn sexy,” a fan commented. “🔥 thigh too 🤤😏😘😍 can i see morre babe.”

One person added, “Tommie & Her Classsy S–tt 😍 you definitely did this babe! Its the dawg fa me.”

Lee is no stranger when it comes to switching around her beauty and fashion looks.

She starred as a redhead nearly two weeks ago and loved every bit of her appearance. In a snap she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15, she was seen rocking a black cleavage-baring bodysuit, high-waist khaki pants and black stiletto pumps.

Tommie Lee debuts her new hair color and chic fashion look. @tommiee_/Instagram

The 35-year-old reality star complemented her getup with a pair of black shades, silver accessories and a mini handbag.

Her caption read, “She can go outta town ah hunnit days he kno P**** closed… top.”

The former model clearly loves dressing up and flaunting her beauty in front of the camera. As of late, fans have been living for Lee’s looks. One of her supporters wrote on Sept. 14, “You the coldest when it comes to this fashion s–t.”