‘Nearly Dropped My Phone’: Ashanti Stuns Social Media with Sexy Lingerie Video

Ashanti has clearly won the crown for Woman Crush Wednesday with a new jaw-dropping beauty post.
The veteran crooner recently blessed Instagram with a boomerang video that shows her strutting in lingerie. She wore a white and black, cleavage-baring bodysuit that gave fans a view of her curvy body. Her spicy look was paired with a sheer, fur-trimmed robe and long, black beach waves.
“#mood #missingyou11:11,” Ashanti added in the video caption.
In the clip, the 39-year-old songstress seemingly strutted across a dimly lit room with her thick thighs exposed. IG users suspected the two-second snippet was a visual from one of her upcoming music projects.
Ashanti’s followers and supporters raved over how gorgeous she looked, calling her “flawless.”
“Yesss Come Thru Shan! 😍😩,” an admirer wrote.
“Omggg nearly dropped my phone 😩,” another user added.
One fan told the “Rain On Me” singer, “Thats right show that thigh to the many who messed up a cry fi every day.”
Someone else said, “Always been the baddest 🔥😍”
Ashanti is indeed a baddie with a smoking hot body.
The Grammy Award-winning artist is a pescatarian, fasts, and drinks lots of green juices. She also does hydrotherapy sessions, which involve the bowel being flushed of waste.
“It’s good to fast. Also, this may be TMI, but colonics are great, too,” she told Page Six in December 2018.
In addition to maintaining a healthy diet, Ashanti told Parade in April 2019 that she hits the gym hard to keep everything right and tight.
“I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer,” she explained. “When I know I’m going for something specific, like preparing for a role, I try to definitely make it five. When I knew I was going down to Trinidad for carnival, for example, we had like two months. So I said, ‘Look, I have to be in this little itty bitty costume!’ We maybe missed a couple of days but I was really strict with that one.”