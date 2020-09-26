‘Nearly Dropped My Phone’: Ashanti Stuns Social Media with Sexy Lingerie Video

Ashanti has clearly won the crown for Woman Crush Wednesday with a new jaw-dropping beauty post.

The veteran crooner recently blessed Instagram with a boomerang video that shows her strutting in lingerie. She wore a white and black, cleavage-baring bodysuit that gave fans a view of her curvy body. Her spicy look was paired with a sheer, fur-trimmed robe and long, black beach waves.

Ashanti shows off steamy pic of herself in lingerie. @ashanti/Instagram

“#mood #missingyou11:11,” Ashanti added in the video caption.

In the clip, the 39-year-old songstress seemingly strutted across a dimly lit room with her thick thighs exposed. IG users suspected the two-second snippet was a visual from one of her upcoming music projects.

Ashanti’s followers and supporters raved over how gorgeous she looked, calling her “flawless.”

“Yesss Come Thru Shan! 😍😩,” an admirer wrote.

“Omggg nearly dropped my phone 😩,” another user added.

One fan told the “Rain On Me” singer, “Thats right show that thigh to the many who messed up a cry fi every day.”

Someone else said, “Always been the baddest 🔥😍”

Ashanti is indeed a baddie with a smoking hot body.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is a pescatarian, fasts, and drinks lots of green juices. She also does hydrotherapy sessions, which involve the bowel being flushed of waste.

Ashanti @ashanti/Instagram

“It’s good to fast. Also, this may be TMI, but colonics are great, too,” she told Page Six in December 2018.

In addition to maintaining a healthy diet, Ashanti told Parade in April 2019 that she hits the gym hard to keep everything right and tight.

“I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer,” she explained. “When I know I’m going for something specific, like preparing for a role, I try to definitely make it five. When I knew I was going down to Trinidad for carnival, for example, we had like two months. So I said, ‘Look, I have to be in this little itty bitty costume!’ We maybe missed a couple of days but I was really strict with that one.”