’50 Jog Like an OG Uncle Running to the Buffet’: Fans Have No Mercy On 50 Cent Over His Treadmill Struggles

Fans called out Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s treadmill technique for looking a little tired when the rapper posted a video of himself attempting to get his cardio on.

In the Instagram clip, the 45-year-old “Power Book II: Ghost” executive producer gets his jog on while sweating through a Balenciaga T-shirt while “All Night Long” by ’80s group Mary Jane Girls played in the background.

50 Cent fans want to know where his “In Da Club” music video physique went after watching his treadmill video./Photo Credit: @50cent/Instagram

In a post he shared later the same day, he hinted at an upcoming film project being the reason behind his motivation to hit the treadmill so hard. “New movie project, I’ll tell you about it later gotta get the weight off,” he captioned his second workout video in one day.

The last film appearance for 50 Cent was in “Escape Plan: The Extractors,” starring opposite Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista. The third installment in the “Escape Plan” film series was released on July 2, 2019, going straight to video on demand.

Since then, he’s appeared in his hit Starz series “Power,” as well as his ABC series “For Life,” which premiered on the network in February and was renewed for a second season in June.

Fans had no shortage of jokes for the notorious social media troll and his struggle to run.

“50 jog like an OG uncle running to the buffet,” clowned a follower.

“This definitely not in da club 50 😂,” a second noted.

“Lol. Flashback to you on the tread for “In Da Club” dope video. When you was in shape ;),” shaded a third.

“Lmaooooooo dat shit on 5.6mph,” another added.

“Nah we getting old, 50 used to do calisthenics upside down, now he on the treadmill looking like me,” wrote a fifth.

New episodes of 50 Cent’s show, “Power Book II: Ghost,” air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.