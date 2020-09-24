‘Lil Homie Dumb Strong’: Lil Scrappy Fans Crack Up After He Shows How His 1-Year-Old Son Does Pullups

It looks like Lil Scrappy‘s son Breland is flexing his upper body strength already at the wee age of 1.

Scrappy and his wife Bambi recorded their toddler doing pullups with the help of his little sister’s bed. The almost 2-year-old child pushed himself off the floor, pulled his body halfway up the empty bassinet and began swinging.

Lil Scrappy’s son Breland does pull-ups. @reallilscrappy/Instagram

“His upper body strength is amazing, baby,” Scrappy exclaimed to his wife.

The father of three wrote alongside the Sept. 15 video, “So this how my lil G do his pull ups and get all his upper body strength lol, he said forget that these are my monkey bars lol.”

Scrappy’s post of baby Breland instantly left fans in stitches.

“Bam Bam stay into something 🤣”

“First the fridge now this. Y’all in trouble!! As soon as he can play a sport, get him in there. He’s ready. 😊”

“Lol Lil Homie dumb strong yo…! Lol 💪🏾”

“All bam wants to know is why 😂. Breland is going to be awesome at sports. Those are the kids that do stuff like this for fun.”

Lil Scrappy and Bambi welcomed their son and first child together in September 2018. The couple recently had their second child, daughter Xylo, in August.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s post of baby Breland comes nearly two weeks after he and his wife celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in Jamaica. Scrappy shared a sweet photo of himself and Bambi relaxing at a pool and penned a soul-stirring message.

Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi celebrate their anniversary. @reallilscrappy/Instagram

“HappyAnniversarytous #Richardsons #Big3 #Jamaica love you @adizthebam , you give me the extra I need to keep pushing so we can keep pushing together , make 20/20 count jack,” he wrote.

Scrappy also wrote a sweet memo to all of his three children on Aug. 18, including his 15-year-old daughter Emani, that read, “God has blessed me with these 3 and I myself receive the blessings and will show God how much I appreciate his blessings and favor on me and my family.”