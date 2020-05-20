‘She Is a Work of Art’: Angela Simmons Blazes Social Media with Her All-Black Look

Angela Simmons is serving fashion and beauty goals for her fans.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star took the internet by storm over the weekend with her stellar appearance that some fans described as “bomb.” On Saturday, May 16, she uploaded multiple pictures that show her wearing a cropped patent leather top and pant outfit with red pumps. She held an impromptu photo shoot in her living room and posed fiercely for the camera.

Angela Simmons @angelasimmons/Instagram

“In the house with it 🥰,” Simmons wrote via Instagram.

She tied her “fly” look together with voluminous curls and a glitz makeup look. Simmons flaunted her assets and curves in front of her six million followers and received over 167,000 likes.

Angela Simmons @angelasimmons/Instagram

Her fans virtually gawked over her beautiful appearance.

“Come on now!!! Fly ASF for the living room!!! 🔥”

“Damn she’s SMOKIN HOTTTTTTTT🔥😩 She know she a baddie🏁”

“If you in the house with that I can only imagine when you go out. TBE 🐐❤️ I think I got a crush on Angela simmons”

“She is truly a work of art 🔥”

“Holy Smokes🔥 girl they don’t want none of you 😍😍that’s all you gotta do is stay cute 😍”

“👅 Black do it errtime. You so beautiful and gorgeous woman black queen amazing dam look in your inbox baby”

Simmons’ sexy post comes days after she announced she would be launching her own skincare line.

The 32-year-old mother recently told Page Six Style, “I have been doing a lot of facials and detox stuff.”

She added, “I’ve been using samples of my serum that is coming out as well. [And] I have a bunch of masks that I do try out.”

Angela Simmons Photographer @[email protected]/Instagram

The television personality said she’s taken her beauty routine into her own hands while being on lockdown.

“I’m not letting anyone in my house so I’ve been doing everything myself,” Simmons said. “It’s hard but we’re not going anywhere, so what’s the point. But I do miss my glam squad.”

Simmons hasn’t revealed the launch date or brand name of her skincare line. She wrote in an April 28 post, “Beyond excited about my new skin care line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait ! I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month . Stay tuned … 🙌🏽”