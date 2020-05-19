Sister of Man Who Shot and Killed Ahmaud Arbery Apologizes After Posting Picture of Victim’s Corpse: ‘I Had No Malicious Intent’

The daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused murderers posted a picture of his corpse on social media.

Lindsay McMichael, 30, posted a crime scene photo showing Arbery’s body lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. Crime scene tape and investigators surrounded the corpse. She eventually deleted the photo and apologized, claiming she only shared the picture because she is a true crime enthusiast.

Lindsay McMichael, daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused murderers, posted a picture of his corpse on social media. (Photo: Lindsay McMichael/Facebook)

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” Lindsay McMichael told The Sun.

“The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing. It was more of a, ‘Holy s***, I can’t believe this has happened.’ It was absolutely poor judgment.”

Arbery died on February 23 following a confrontation with Travis and Gregory McMichael, Lindsay McMichael’s brother and father, respectively. He was shot twice in the chest during a struggle over Travis McMichael’s shotgun. The duo was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7.

Lee Merritt, one of the Arbery family’s lawyers, criticized Lindsay McMichael’s post and argued there are probably more images floating around.

“The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,” Merritt said.

“It also highlights that there are probably more video and more images of before, during and after Ahmaud’s murder; these images aren’t meant for public consumption in this way.”

Merritt also asserted Lindsay McMichael’s actions are indicative of a family pattern.

“It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism,” Merritt added.

“First you have [Gregory] McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat. It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”

The pictures were uncovered a few days after Lindsay McMichael claimed her brother and father are not racist — because they were nice to were non-white boyfriends.

“I have never dated anyone of the same race since I was 19 years old and my father and my brother have loved every person that I’ve ever dated like they were their own son or brother,” she told The Sun. “These are people that I have brought home, that my sweet mama has cooked for and given everything to.”