‘Your Laugh Is So Contagious’: Fans Praise Recent Birthday Girl Quad Webb for Her Happiness

Quad Webb turned 39 on May 13 and has been beaming with joy on the internet all week. On Thursday, May 14, the reality star of “Married to Medicine” posted a video on Instagram that showed her cracking up during a FaceTime chat.

Clad in a sequined pink short-sleeved dress, the former “Sister Circle” talk show host was talking to her friend Erick Robinson, a celebrity photographer. Webb, who wore white slippers, appeared to be in her house. In the clip, the Tennessee native was playing in her hair while laughing hysterically at her friend. Webb explained in her caption that Robinson recorded the video. She wrote: “Only @imerickrobinson would capture this moment, me talking you! 😉.”

Quad Webb laughing at her friend Erick Robinson. @absolutelyquad/Instagram

Webb received over 76,000 views and many compliments about her radiant laugh.

“Idk what was funny but your laugh is so contagious to the point I just started laughing and for absolutely nothing 😂😂😂.”

“I love to see you laugh 😂.”

“I wish TV captured you this authentically happy 🥰🥰🥰😍😍.”

“You look sooooooo happy and I’m happy for you!! You’re making me smile 😍.”

“Nothing like LAUGHTER ❤️❤️ HBD😍😍.”

“Keep smiling and enjoy your birthday! Laughter is good for the soul.”

“You always make me smile Miss Quad! Much love, and Happy Birthday!!! Giving us Barbie Teas!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥.”

“This just made me so happy😍. So happy for you😍😍.”

Quad Webb holding her birthday cake. @absolutelyquad/Instagram

Webb stayed in the house this year for her birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from treating herself to a delicious dessert and a glass of champagne. Covered in white icing, her cake was drizzled with chocolate and topped with strawberries. Webb wore a gold silk dress and hinted in her caption that she was having a virtual birthday party. She wrote: “Join me tonight at Club “Quarantine Quad” LIVE!”