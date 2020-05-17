Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O’Neal Surprise 5-Year-Old Boy Who Stole His Parents’ Vehicle

It may be easy for one to deduce that a child stealing his parents’ car and taking it for a spin may result in a spanking or at the very least the removal of some privileges.

But for 5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa, it got him a trip to Los Angeles, where he got to meet Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jamie Foxx (left) and Shaquille O’Neal (right) surprised a 5-year-old boy who stole his parents’ vehicle by meeting him — Shaq doing so by video — on the child’s visit to California. The Utah boy had told police he was headed to California when he was stopped on an interstate a few miles from home earlier this month. (Photos: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram, @shaq/Instagram)

Zamarripa was pulled over earlier this month by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. The young boy was on his way to California to purchase a Lamborghini after his mother refused to foot the cost for one. Hilariously, the child only had a few dollars on him to make the buy.

“He left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” reads a May 4 tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

The story caught the attention of celebrity car broker RD Whittington, who owns the company Wires Only.

The broker reccently flew Zamarripa and his family to Los Angeles, according to TMZ, and brought them to a dealership in Malibu, California, to show him some luxury vehicles up close. During the boy’s big day, which included getting to ride in and even rev up some high-end performance vehicles, TMZ’s cameras caught the moment Zamarripa and Whittington met Foxx after pulling up at the actor’s Southern California mansion.

The “Just Mercy” actor greeted the boy excitedly and almost instantly began making a big deal over Zamarripa wearing a pair of O’Neal’s Shaq Ice Retro Lace sneakers. Foxx then called the retired NBA center to have the now somewhat star-struck 5-year-old meet Shaq via a video call. Foxx made sure to point the phone’s camera to the shoes so Shaq could see the boy was wearing his brand. Rapper Lil Pump is another celebrity who spoke to Zamarripa on video during his visit.

The boy’s parents weren’t arrested for their son stealing their vehicle, because the Weber County District Attorney said there’s no evidence of neglect, and the word is the youngster has lost his car privileges at home after his unauthorized excursion.