Erika Alexander Reveals an Executive Didn’t Want Her on ‘Living Single,’ Show Creator Had to Fight to Keep Her

Actress Erika Alexander is opening up about an executive not wanting her as part of the “Living Single” cast, and how show creator Yvette Lee Bowser had to do something about it.

Alexander was answering fan’s questions on Facebook for Shadow And Act on Wednesday, May 11 when she shared that she had no idea at the time what that executive was saying, not until Bowser talked about it later.

Erika Alexander confirmed that an executive didn’t want her on “Living Single.” (Photo: Facebook)

But Alexander was aware of another show executive who didn’t think she was right for the Maxine Shaw character. She found out about it when her first table read was over, one day after being cast.

“I saw her say that or read it, and I had no idea they wanted to remove me,” said Alexander around the 50:18 mark about what Bowser revealed. “I can tell you an old story how the executives did not want to cast me.”

She continued, “They wanted a different actress, actually a fantastic actress and that I was told that one of the big head honchos after the table read said, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to get rid of Erika, because she’s not doing well at this table read.’ There was another head honcho in there that called him out: ‘If you say anything about Erika Alexander I’m going to beat your a-s.’ “

“The Cosby Show” alum seems to be keeping busy while staying indoors during COVID-19 by not only engaging with her fans on Facebook but also on Instagram. Co-hosting a live makeover session on May 18 with celebrity makeup artist Frederick W. Sanders is one of the things she announced.

Alexander also told her followers in February that she produced a documentary about civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis called “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

The trailer was released on Monday, May 11. It will be on demand and in theaters starting July 3.