Tyra Banks Responds to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Backlash Spurred by Resurfaced Clip

Tyra Banks has addressed the online backlash of her early 2000’s hit series, “America’s Next Top Model,” after a clip of Banks chastising a contestant for her choosing not to make a suggested physical alteration resurfaced.

A video from a 2006 episode of the long-running series made its way around Twitter, causing fans to question how the series was ever a hit, in light of today’s constantly changing times. In the clip, the cycle 6 winner Dani Evans stood before Banks and the judges’ panel, and was sternly questioned by the supermodel about why she chose not to have her a gap in her teeth fixed during a dentist visit while on the show.

Tyra Banks responds to ‘ANTM’ backlash./ Photo Credit: @TyraBanks/Twitter

One might call it the video that launched a thousand clips, because it didn’t take long for more questionable examples of challenges and critiques from the earlier seasons of the show, which now is in syndication. Receipts pulled out by fans included models posing in blackface, a murder victim-themed shoot, and criticism of cycle 3 runner-up Yaya DaCosta’s “Africanness,” to name a few.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

Wait wait wait. We must talk about this as well. Tyra was out here normalizing Blackface. How is this woman not cancelled 😂😂 #ANTM pic.twitter.com/EyyKh7gYWO — Michaela Pratt (@kay_scott324) May 5, 2020

I see Tyra trending and I am like- duh y'all. She did MULTIPLE black face photo shoots on ANTM and also made the girls once pose as "sexy murder victims". pic.twitter.com/u1GYFHeULw — Rachael (@rsvptorachael) May 5, 2020

The part on ANTM that never sat right with me was how Tyra did Yaya that one episode. She let that white lady tell Yaya she was acting too black then told her she was being defensive. Like girl wtf 😭 pic.twitter.com/EASO8zVY8t — nae. (@euphorixa) May 5, 2020

The “ANTM” creator herself since has responded to the onslaught of criticism, writing a short statement on Twitter acknowledging “the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments.”

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks stated in a tweet. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Evans, who eventually compromised with Tyra on the show and closed her gap partially, has since responded to the controversy in a video posted on Instagram, saying that the entire confrontation was “set-up” to “be good for TV.”

She added in an explanation behind the reasoning, “I was not going to allow something that was physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself. I had a laser focus goal. Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way. It wasn’t about coping out. It was about understanding what holds weight and value in my life and teeth was not one of them.”