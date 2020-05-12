‘Spill the Tea’: Fans Pressure Toni Braxton to Release Her Wedding Date

Toni Braxton was sipping on a hot cup of tea on Monday, May 11, but the R&B singer has yet to spill the gossip that some fans are dying to hear. Braxton, who got engaged to rapper Birdman in 2018, has not released her wedding date, causing several fans to pressure her to rush to the altar.

The reality star of “Braxton Family Values” posted a photo on Instagram that showed her holding a teacup. Donning a black leather jacket, the 52-year-old Braxton smiled graciously at the cup. Her hair, which was neatly parted down the middle, extended down her back. Braxton, who wore gold-toned makeup, appeared to be sitting at a dinner table. The “Living Legend” asked her fans in her caption about the latest scandals that are happening around town. She wrote, “What’s tea? ☕️.”

Toni Braxton enjoying a hot cup of tea. @tonibraxton/Instagram

Braxton received a multitude of responses to her question, with many fans asking her to announce her wedding date.

“What day are you getting married😭.”

“Your wedding date 😁.”

“You have all the tea Michele🗣🤷🏽‍♀️!!! I just need my wedding invitation 😭😂.”

“You first Ms Braxton spill the tea ☕😂🤪.”

“You and bird man still together?”

“When are you getting married😍.”

Toni Braxton and Birdman on “Braxton Family Values.”

Rumors swirled last year that the two called off their engagement after the couple were no longer flaunting their relationship on social media or attending awards shows together. Braxton addressed the rumors in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” claiming that she and Birdman just wanted their relationship to be more private.

Braxton shared in a recent interview on the “Rick and Sasha Radio Show” that she and Birdman plan to get married before the year is over despite the pandemic. At the :10 mark she said, “You know … we have gone back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great day, but then it was getting too big and we didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘OK, we don’t want it too small,” she said. “But then, [Birdman] said, ‘OK, let’s do a drive-thru.’ I’m like, ‘We are not doing a drive-thru. I’m not ordering fries after we get married, babe. We’re not doing it.’ So, we’ve been trying to figure it out.”