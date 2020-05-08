Tina Knowles Lawson Talks About How Difficult It Is to Visit Her Grandchildren During COVID-19

Tina Knowles Lawson said it’s been a challenge when it comes to visiting her grandchildren during COVID-19, especially how she has to visit.

Knowles Lawson spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week about a recent trip to her daughter Beyoncé’s house to see her grandkids. She described what that visit was like, particularly with the youngest two, Rumi and Sir Carter, 2-year-old twins.

Knowles Lawson shared that the visit included COVID-19 testing.

“On Saturday, we got together from a safe distance; we all went to Bey’s house to get tested,” she shared. “Kelly was there. And I have to see my grandchildren from afar. That’s been the hardest part about this.”

Knowles Lawson kept her distance because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that older adults are at a higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. Eight out of 10 coronavirus deaths reported in the United States, according to the CDC, have been in adults 65 years of age or older.

Jay C. Butler, the Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases at CDC, told older adults how to take care of themselves, which requires some pre-planning.

“Make a plan for what to do if you do get sick,” he said in March. “Know who will take care of you if your caregiver gets sick. Talk to your healthcare provider about getting extra necessary medications to have on hand.”

He added, “pay attention to what’s happening locally. If you develop warning signs, such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in your chest, confusion or blueness of the lips or face, these may be signs of serious illness. Call 911.”

Knowles Lawson recently announced something called “#IDidMyPart,” a new initiative she created that will get 1,000 Houston, Texas, residents tested for COVID-19 on Mother’s Day weekend. There will be grocery store gift cards and restaurant vouchers given out along with the testing.

“They were really having trouble getting minorities to come out and get tested,” she told ET. “So I was like, ‘What if we create an event where we gave them free products and groceries certificates and a hot meal and make it a cool thing?’ ”