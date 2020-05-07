Barack and Michelle Obama to Deliver Virtual Commencement Speeches

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are all set to make a generation of young people’s dreams come true amid these trying times. The pair have signed on to headline YouTube’s virtual commencement celebration, “Dear Class of 2020,” during which they’ll each offer encouraging words to graduates whose ceremonies have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Class of 2020 won’t be able to hold traditional graduation activities, the virtual commencements that have been announced in their stead are blossoming into huge events, garnering attention and participation from leadership and celebrities around the globe.

Photo Credit: @BarackObama/Instagram

YouTube has joined in to help celebrate this year’s graduates by throwing them a mass virtual gathering, and have confirmed that the Obamas each will deliver keynote speeches during the June 6 event. Along with headlining, Michelle Obama’s Higher Reach Initiative also has signed on to host an hour of content ahead of the celebration.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Content for YouTube in a statement. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

According to Deadline, the “festival-style line up” will combine the traditional themes of commencement day with “a diverse array of entertainment that will capture all of the emotions of graduation, including pride, hope, optimism, and camaraderie.”

Other celebs and notable figures set to give commencement speeches during the celebration include: former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, activist Malala Yousafzai, K-Pop group BTS, and entertainer Lady Gaga.

Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya along with others also will make appearances.

To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all. Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve. That’s why, through my @reachhigher Initiative, I’m working with @youtube Originals to host a special virtual graduation for you on June 6th. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. And we want to do this right for all of you, so I’ll be inviting some very special guests—including @BarackObama—to help ring in this momentous day. RSVP here bit.ly/RHGraduation and then tune in on June 6th at yt.be/classof2020. #ReachHigher

Photo Credit: @MichelleObama/Instagram

In addition to speaking at the YouTube ceremony, President Obama is also slated to deliver a commencement speech during the one-hour simulcast graduation event, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” which will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TikTok, Facebook, Complex Networks, PEOPLE, YouTube, and more.

“Dear Class of 2020” premieres Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. EST on YouTube.

