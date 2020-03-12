‘You Gonn Get Through It’: Cyn Santana Fans Shower Her with Support After Opening Up About Postpartum Depression After Having Son with Joe Budden

Cyn Santana discussed the hard battles that come along with motherhood.

During last season’s “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” the 27-year-old star told her then-fiancé Joe Budden she’d been struggling with postpartum depression since giving birth to their son in December 2017. The mood disorder typically occurs after childbirth and can stem from both physical and emotional causes, according to Mayo Clinic.

On Thursday, Santana took to Instagram and said she’d received a lot of comments from fans asking how she dealt with PPD. She advised fans to research the condition and to identify the symptoms.

“Read up on postpartum depression as much as you can,” Santana said in her video. “Educate yourself. You wanna know what the signs are. You wanna understand it as much as you can.”

Cyn Santana. @cynsantana/Instagram

She also advised women not to isolate themselves while dealing with PPD.

“You want to try to avoid being alone,” Santana added. “Like, that’s what really just drowns you in that postpartum depression. … You wanna surround yourself with people, and with good energy as much as you can.”

The “LHHNY” actress also took to her caption to urge fans to focus on seeking professional health as well after telling fans “you gonn get through it.”

“I’m not a doctor or expert, seeking professional help is always a great option!!” the television personality said. “I was able to get through my postpartum depression (which lasted almost two years.) through prayer, self care and practicing patience with myself. It gets better. I promise!!! Sending love and light to my mommies ❤️”

Fans thanked Santana for breaking awareness to the condition and mental health.

“Thanks cyn watching this helped me @cynsantana im having the same mindset of self care and patience. Its tough but im keeping the faith. Not easy at all. ❤️🙏 💕 #wombwarriors”

“You’ve been amazing since Day1. I don’t know you personally but I see that you do NOT hold on to anger or negativity. I wish you all the best — peace, happiness, love. You deserve it. Keep using your platform to spread happiness & love!!”

“thank you for saying this and helping women. ppd is so real. I have 4 kids and have dealt with ppd after three of them. thank you for gt his! thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! 👏”

“❤️ amazing women you are beautiful soul heart n face love u lots. PPD can be a very isolating mental health illness. Well said ❤️”

Santana is one of many celebrities who say they have struggled with postpartum depression, including singer Jill Scott, rapper Cardi B., and actress Tia Mowry.

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry, a mom of two, said she developed PPD after giving birth to her now nearly 2-year-old daughter.

“When I knew that I had postpartum [depression]… I didn’t want to admit it,” she told Romper in November. “It was that shame.”

She said her husband, sister and friends became her support system.

“I told my sister about it. I told my husband about it, and I told my friends about it,” Mowry said. “They became my support system. So when I was sad or going through my emotions, I would talk about it. I didn’t suppress them. I think that helped.”