‘Anybody Need Top Flight Security?’: 50 Cent Elated NYPD Officer He Beefed With Has ‘Demoted’ Position

50 Cent is celebrating the fact that a commanding NYPD officer — who allegedly once told his staff to shoot him on sight — was moved to another position. The move has been called a demotion by at least one person who’s familiar with the situation.

Emanuel Gonzalez used to work in Brooklyn at Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct, but was recently transferred to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section.

A source of the New York Post called the transfer a “punishment.”

50 Cent expressed joy after the NYPD officer that he beefed with got transferred. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Reportedly, the auxiliary police is made up of volunteers who go out and assess what the paid officers need to act upon.

But despite the transfer and 50 expressing joy about it, a police spokesperson wouldn’t confirm that it was related to the alleged threat.

“It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations,” the spokesperson is quoted in the New York Post as saying.

50 addressed Gonzalez’s transfer in two separate Instagram posts. In the first, he poked fun at him and said the officer is now only allowed to carry a flashlight instead of a gun.

“Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 precinct ,😆” asked 50. “They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a 🔦flash light and badge. LOL 🤣😂😆HaHahahahahah.”

In the second post, 50 brought up the origins of his beef with Gonzalez and accused the officer of trying to shake him down.

“👀all of this because of club LUST in brooklyn,” wrote 50. “He thought i owned the joint. wanted some money, some plane tickets and other s–t for his home in PR. 🤦‍♂️smh auxiliary now 🔦👀anybody need Top Flight security LOL 😆😆😆.

“Top flight security” is most likely a reference from “Friday After Next.”

A lot of 50’s followers weighed in about the transfer.

“That’s what his ass get 😂😂😂,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Bout time something happened to this a—–e,” wrote someone else.

“His ass should’ve been fired wtf,” a third comment read.

The issue dates back to 2019 when Gonzalez allegedly told his officers to shoot 50 on sight during a roll call.

It was on the same day that 50 was going to an event called the Bronx Smoker, where fellow officers who have issues with each other box it out. At the time, the NYPD said they would review the situation.

As 50 alluded to in his Instagram post, Gonzalez was accused of harassing a Brooklyn club owner.

50 often attended that club and posted the news story to his Instagram page, which presumably didn’t sit well with Gonzalez.