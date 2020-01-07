‘Who’s Gonna Do the Snitching Now?’: ‘Power’ Star Rotimi Responds to Fans’ Digs Over His Character Getting What He Deserved

Rotimi, who plays Dre on “Power,” responded to fans about his character being killed in Sunday’s episode.

The final bunch of episodes will focus on each one of the characters who could’ve shot Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick. Ghost was shot in the midseason finale, and “Still Dre” was the first of those whodunnit episodes to air.

Dre was killed by the characters 2-Bit and Spanky in Sunday’s episode, who filled his jail cell with towels soaked in gasoline and set them ablaze. The murder was a hit that was ordered by Ghost before he was shot.

@rotimi/Instagram





Plus, it was revealed that Dre was hired by Tate to murder Ghost, but it appeared that the job was already done by the time Dre arrived at Truth, where Ghost was shot.

Rotimi took to Instagram on Monday after people talked about his character being murdered, and he seemed to enjoy all the chatter — even though many said they’re glad he’s gone.

“Grand opening, Grand closing 📺 #MostHatedTVVillainOfOurGeneration,” wrote the actor next to a photo of himself blowing smoke from his mouth.

“You were the Snitch of the century👌👌👌,” one of his followers wrote in the comments afterwards.

“So who’s gonna do ol the snitching now😂🤲🏾!? ” another person asked.

“U got burn down inside the cell on power 😂😂that was my best part in the movie u snitched on Ghost too much 😂😂,” someone else stated.

But not everyone was happy about Dre being killed off, because some said they enjoyed Rotimi’s acting and loved seeing him on screen each week.

“You played the hell outta that role bro 👏👏👏👏👏,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I was so sad😭 my gangsta villian… most hated love…lol,” wrote another.

Besides Dre, Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton, is also a suspect in the Ghost murder, as are the characters Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora; Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr.; Rashad Tate, played by Larenz Tate; Paz Valdes, played by Elizabeth Rodriguez; and Cooper Saxe, played by Shane Johnson.

“Power” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.



