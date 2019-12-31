‘She Getting the Bag’: LeBron James’ Daughter Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

When it comes to LeBron and Savannah James‘ children, one could easily say their boys Bronny and Bryce James have gotten much of the spotlight, but that may change soon.

Because LeBron’s 5-year-old daughter Zhuri James started her own YouTube channel, which she announced on Christmas Day. And she did it in a nearly one-minute promo clip to explain what viewers will be in for.

LeBron James daughter Zhuri James has started her own YouTube channel. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

As of this writing, almost 27,000 people subscribe to the preschooler’s YouTube channel, which is called “All Things Zhuri.”

“I’m excited to share my world with you,” she said in the video that shows glimpses of her life at home with family. “My mom and dad are so cool. You might know them. And I have two brothers named Bronny and Bryce, and I have a French bulldog named Indigo.”

Zhuri also said even though she’s only 5 and in preschool, she “has a lot going on.” And she’ll start posting new videos as of 2020.

Her superstar father tweeted about his little girl’s channel on Christmas Day and included the promo video as well.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova through her eyes All Things Zhuri coming soon,” wrote LeBron. “Subscribe!!! # JamesGang.”

“She finna be getting the bag,” one of LeBron’s followers tweeted afterward.

“Gotta respect how much he’s involved in every part of his children’s lives!” wrote someone else on Twitter. “Always putting them on and promoting/celebrating their endeavors/dreams!”

“I wish LeBron James was my dad,” another person tweeted.

And a fourth person wrote, “That’s nice my man! Teach them to maximize on the opportunity.”

Zhuri, meanwhile, should already be used to having people following her page, seeing as she already has over 11,000 Instagram followers.