Court Docs: 21-Year-Old Baltimore Woman Was ‘Scared for Her Life and Business’ Before Being Gunned Down in Her Salon

A 21-year-old salon owner found murdered inside her Baltimore business last Saturday told police she feared for her safety after someone broke into the shop earlier this month, court documents reveal.

Destiny Harrison was found with gunshot wounds to the head as authorities responded to a shooting at her place of business, the Madam D Beauty Bar on North Milton Avenue, just after 6 p.m., local station WMAR 2 reported.

Harrison, who had been shot in front of witnesses in her salon, was rushed to a local area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“It’s unbelievable that some evil soul would do something like this,” said Dewine McQueen, who lost his niece in the Dec. 21 incident.

“She was my heart, loved her greatly… wonderful girl, entrepreneur, a go-getter. She built this [Madam D Beauty Bar] from the ground up,” he said of Harrison, a mother of a 1-year-old daughter.

The deadly shooting occurred just 12 days after Harrison’s salon was broken into.

According to court documents, the business owner filed criminal charges Dec. 10 against two people from the neighborhood after she caught them stealing merchandise from the back of her business. In written testimony, Harrison described how one of the suspects allegedly held her down while the other hit and stomped on her when she demanded her property back.

The suspects managed to get away with $3,000 of hair bundles/extensions that Harrison sold at her salon, WMAR reported.

“I’m scared for my life and business,” Harrison testified, noting that one of the suspects has a violent history.

On Dec. 19, she was granted an order of protection against the unnamed man, who apparently was not in custody at the time her order was granted. The couple suspected of breaching her salon were also charged with assault, theft and burglary.

So far, no one has been charged in Harrison’s murder.

Her grieving family is now begging for the public’s in help in finding those responsible, urging anyone with information to please come forward. The police have said there were other people inside the salon when Harrison was shot.

During a vigil held outside Harrison’s salon Thursday, Harrison’s mother, Racquel Harrison, urged those in the community to resist the “no-snitching” principle and come forward with information that could lead to suspects.

“When it be y’all family … y’all gonna want somebody to say something,” the Baltimore Sun reported Harrison said. The newspaper added that Harrison further told those assembled that Baltimore citizens need to “hold people accountable for what other people are doing out here.”

A GoFundMe campaign for the victim has already raised over $17,300, far exceeding its original $10,000 goal.

“We lost a angel due to tragedy that broke hearts all over Baltimore,” Racquel Harrison, wrote on the donation page. “We’re asking that if anyone have any monetary donations we would greatly appreciate the help to lay my beautiful daughter in peace.”

The family’s prayers have since been answered, thanks to help from pro boxer Gervonta Davis. The two-time champion and Baltimore native caught wind of the tragic incident and offered to cover Harrison’s funeral costs.

“Smh, I’m just hearing about this sadness,” Davis tweeted Thursday. “Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything, like pay for her funeral or anything … reach out.”

The super-featherweight titleholder has reportedly been in contact with Harrison’s family and working to make good on his promise. In a Instagram post Thursday (Dec. 26), Davis confirmed that her services would be paid for.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

