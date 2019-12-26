‘Tiny’s Twin’: T.I. Shares Sweet Pic of 3-Year-Old Daughter, and Fans Claim She Resembles His Wife Tiny Harris

It’s safe to say T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ 3-year-old daughter Heiress Harris is a daddy’s girl who looks like her mother.

The “King” rapper posted several family photos of himself, his wife and their kids enjoying Disney World for the holidays. He posted one image of himself carrying the toddler on his shoulders and wrote in his Instagram caption, “The view of the world’s just better sitting on Daddy’s shoulders.”

Heiress Harris. @troubleman21/Instagram

Another image showed baby Heiress sitting in a stroller that was being pushed by his wife Tiny. Fans immediately flooded T.I.’s post and remarked at how much his daughter resembled his wife.

(From left) Tiny Harris, Heiress Harris, unidentified family friend, T.I., and another unidentified family friend. (Photo: @troubleman21/Instagram)

“She looks exactly like Tiny wow 😻 hope y’all had fun in Orlando”

“Awww! daddy holding his little princess on his shoulders the whole trip 😍 but she lookin like her mom lol”

“Baby girl she looks just like her mama. Ughhhh I love your family!! So beautiful!! Happy holidays”

“Dang that’s Tiny’s twin! lol ❤️ Hats off to you, Mr Harris, for being the father you are to your children.”

Tiny Harris posted this pic of their family (clockwise from top left) Messiah Harris, Domani Harris, T.I., Tiny, Zonnique Pullins, Deyjah Harris, Major Harris, Heiress Harris, and King Harris and to promote their VH1 show “T.I.& Tiny: The Family Hustle.” (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

T.I. and the Xscape singer welcomed their 3-year-old daughter into the world in March 2016.

In an Instagram post written at the time of her pregnancy with Heiress, Tiny claimed her initial due date was scheduled for April, but she gave birth to their daughter over Easter weekend in March.

The couple share a blended family of seven children. Heiress joined her big brothers Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III and Major Philant Harris, T.I.’s three children from previous relationships in sons Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Domani Uriah Harris and daughter Deyjah Imani Harris, and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Jailee Pullins.

The pair and their family and friends just wrapped up filming season 3 of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” which ended its second season on July 1. The series focuses on the stars’ love lives, career goals and their family dynamics. A dozen new episodes of the series will air in 2020, according to Deadline.