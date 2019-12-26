Shocking Video Shows Plane Passenger Repeatedly Giving ‘Heil Hitler’ Salute in Bizarre, Racist Rant Aboard Packed Aircraft

A U.K. resident is arrested and facing charges after giving the Nazi salute and shouting the N-word at frightened passengers aboard a packed flight from Warsaw, Poland, to Liverpool, England, last week.

The bizarre incident was all captured on video.

The footage, obtained by Daily Mail Online, shows the 27-year-old man, whom police described as a resident of Lancashire, England, in a “drunken” rage, rambling nonsensically about race ands flashing the offensive gesture multiple times. At one point, he points to a passenger and says, “your job is to be a n—-r.”

The bizarre incident unfolded on a Wizz Air flight from Warsaw last Thursday. Cabin crew said the man, who’s reportedly a medical student studying in Poland, had been drinking and became “aggressive” toward staff before launching into his racist tirade.

In the clip, he’s seen standing near the center of the plane with his arm outstretched in an unmistakable Nazi salute for several seconds. He goes on ranting, and while much of what he’s saying is indiscernible, he’s heard using the N-word at least once.

He’s later heard using the word “untermensch,” meaning “sub-human” in German, and also shouts “Sieg Heil!” a slogan used by the Nazis that’s often accompanied by the Hitler salute.

“It made me feel disgusted what I have seen, because as a Polish citizen seeing things like that got me really angry,” a plane passenger who filmed the ordeal told the Daily Mail. “Absolutely despicable.” World War II began on Sept. 1, 1939, with Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland.

Moments later, a pair of officers board the plane to whisk the unruly man away. The moment was cheered by the dozens of other Wizz Air customers.

Authorities said the man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment and being drunk on an air craft.

“He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries,” a spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said.

Wizz Air also addressed the incident in a statement, saying the cabin crew handled the situation appropriately.

“At Wizz Air, the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority and we have a zero tolerance policy towards abusive behaviour of any kind,” the airline said in a statement. “This is now a matter for the police.”

Watch more in the video below.