Wiz Kid! 14-Year-Old Spelman Student Finishes First Semester Strong with Spot on the Dean’s List

Georgia native Syndey Wilson made headlines earlier this year when she became the youngest student ever admitted to Spelman College.

Now, the super smart 14–year–old is back in the news after successfully completing her first semester at the historically Black institution, earning high marks that landed her a spot on the Dean’s list.

Wilson, who started her college experience at the Atlanta school this fall, ended the semester strong with a 3.76 GPA, according to Because of Them We Can. She’s had a full course-load, juggling a range of classes from Population Biology to African-Diaspora & the World.

The freshman admits it’s been tough, but she’s been able to manage it all.

“There have definitely been some ups and downs — but the ups certainly outweigh the downs,” she told the outlet in a recent interview. “It was a little hard in the beginning being away from my family, but luckily I got to see them often.

“I’m now able to see how the semester has impacted my life, refined my character and gifted me the ability to see things from different perspectives,” she added.

The extraordinary teen, who apparently is living on the campus not far from her suburban Atlanta home, is no stranger to academic excellence, so her history-making acceptance to Spelman didn’t come as much surprise to her parents. By first grade, Wilson’s family said she mastered algebra and went on to study world history and advanced placement biology by the time she was 12.

Wilson is now a biology major and said she hopes to use animal science to discover cures for human diseases.

“I am so excited to be in the sisterhood,” Wilson told Atlanta station WSB-TV after her acceptance. “So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman.”

Now that she’s all settled in, the Spelmanite said she’s looking forward to next semester.