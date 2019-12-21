‘They’re All Flying Out’: Eddie Murphy Says All 10 of His Kids Will Attend His ‘SNL’ Return

Earlier this week, a video was released to promote Eddie Murphy returning to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in 35 years.

The clips shows the actor and comedian getting out of an elevator at NBC Studios in New York and walking toward Studio 8H, where “SNL” is filmed.

Eddie Murphy said all of his 10 kids will watch his return to “Saturday Night Live.” (Photo: Michael Tran / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Before becoming a global movie star, Murphy was a member of the “SNL” cast from 1980 to 1984. His upcoming episode, which features Lizzo as the musical guest, will air on Dec. 21.

So on Thursday, Murphy sat down with the “Today” show’s Al Roker to talk about his return, where he also said that all of his 10 kids will be in attendance.

Murphy’s children range in ages from 1 to 30, with his youngest Max being born last December.

“My kids have all flown in for this, they’re all flying out,” he revealed. “So they’ll watch it.”

The funnyman’s 30-year-old daughter Bria Murphy has shown that she’s thrilled about her dad’s “SNL” return by posting the promo clip to her Instagram page. “Sooooooooo excited for this!!!! 😬🔥🔥🔥 #prouddaughter,” she wrote on Thursday.

At the start of his “Today” show interview, Murphy was asked how it felt to walk on the “SNL” set for his guest appearance, seeing as he hasn’t done any sketches there in over three decades.

“It was kind of surreal. But like a good feeling, but it feels kind of dreamy,” he explained. “Everything is kind of the same. They did a little remodeling of the offices but it was still the same spirit. … It’s a big burst of nostalgia.”

Murphy also gave some insight as to what old “SNL” characters he’ll bring back for his episode.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing and a Buckwheat thing and a Bill Cosby thing, maybe,” he stated. “It would be very funny. I don’t know if he would think it was funny. Mr. Robinson, Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever, as long as it’s really, really funny.”