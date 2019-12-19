Surprise! Group Leaves Stunned New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip

‘Tis the season for giving back, and a group of diners at decided to bless their server with a gift in the form of cold hard cash.

Last Saturday, a group of friends met for breakfast at an IHOP in Paterson, New Jersey, where they surprised their waitress with a generous tip. Local activist and educator Zellie Imani was among the group of a dozen guests who each brought $100 for the tip.

They paid their respective bills, then presented her with the gift.

Zellie captured the heartwarming moment on video, adding that the waitress thought it was a mistake at first.

“Aww, y’all are gonna make me cry!” she says, overcome with joy. “Thank you! I appreciate it.”

The group of friends encouraged others to continue the act of kindness, which they hope to make a holiday tradition fittingly dubbed “Shock & Claus.”

“If you and your friends have the capacity and heart to pool your money to give a large tip to a waitress this holiday season that you know deserves it, I encourage it,” Zellie wrote. “You’ll be surprised how many of your friends would be supportive of the idea!”

The friends were lauded for their show of generosity.

“This is the type of Holiday spirit I like to hear about,’ one Twitter user wrote. “Congratulations to you and your friends for doing this. Stay Blessed!”

“This is beautiful!” another chimed in. “I’m from Paterson and I know I’d be thrilled as I sit here looking to join a seminar to tell me how to pay down debt with low income. Thank you for being a blessing especially during the holidays.”

Another user was taken aback by the “loving and compassionate gesture.”

“This is so wonderful and life changing for the person who receives it,” someone else wrote. “We never know what someone else is going through. Thanks for the reminder of what we can do for others.”

Watch more in the clip below.