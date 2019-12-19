‘Need More of This’: 50 Cent Producing Animated Series on Black Superheroes, and People Are Thrilled About It

It still may be too early to tell, but 50 Cent might become the most successful rapper-turned-TV-producer ever.

Because after having a tremendous amount of success with “Power,” which he executive produces, he’s also producing the new ABC drama “For Life” through his company G-Unit Film & Television.

50 Cent is producing a cartoon series on black superheroes. (Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

According to Variety, 50 has now jumped into the world of animation and will executive produce a cartoon series titled “Trill League,” about a Black superhero. It’ll live on a new mobile platform called Quibi, which hasn’t been launched yet.

The show will merge hip-hop culture, with superhero stories and anime. And it’s based on the graphic novel “Trill League,” written by Anthony Piper. The general plot also has a modern-day spin to it.

“In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, ‘Trill League,’ is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds,” a description reads. “Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes, as the series satirizes modern American society.”

50 shared news of the animated series to his Instagram page on Tuesday and acknowledged how well he’s doing as a television producer.

“I’m the green light 🚦let’s go 🎬,” he wrote.

His followers then congratulated him in the comments and said they were thrilled about having a series on black superheroes.

“Dope 🙏 need more of this from ya 50,” one of his fans wrote.

“50 well done it’s about time our kids had black heroes in their cartoons to look up to👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿” wrote another.

“@50cent they ain’t got no choice but to let you in the building….. keep flexing on them doc 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another person commented.

50 also spoke about the series in a statement and talked about how eager he is to deliver it.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts,” he said. “Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in ‘Trill League.’ Looking forward to sharing it soon.”

A release date for the series hasn’t been announced yet, but the launch date for Quibi is slated for April 6, 2020.