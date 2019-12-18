‘Y’all Tried It!’: Tahiry Jose Calls Out ‘LHHNY’ Producers on Editing in Scene When Asked About Reconciling With Joe Budden

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” season premiere just aired last week, and cast mate Tahiry Jose is already having an issue with producers, especially when it comes to her storyline about ex-boyfriend Joe Budden.

Although Jose and Budden have been broken up for quite some time now after dating for five years, the new season of “LHHNY” heavily focuses on their connection with each other.

On the latest episode of the show, Jose and Budden came face to face after their cast mate Erica Mena tried to play matchmaker between the two. During one point of the episode, Jose even got a little flirty with her old flame and gave him a slight glimpse of her twerking skills.

Tahiry Jose and Joe Budden. (Photo: @tahiryjose/Instagram)

After the scene, “LHHNY” producers cut to the urban model’s confessional and asked her if she “would ever think about getting back with Joe Budden,” to which she replied, “I’m not sure yet, honestly.”

Well, it looks like producers may have edited Jose’s response to their question to make it seem like she still has feelings for Budden. She took to Instagram on Monday night to address the episode and blasted “LHHNY” for faux editing.

“My answer was ‘I don’t know,'” Jose said before profusely laughing.

“YA’ll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A BITCH! #LHHNY 🙄,” she added in her caption. “THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE 🥱.”

Tahiry Jose. @therealtahiry/Instagram

Social media users chimed in with mixed reactions to Jose’s post.

“I don’t believe her 🙄 she still put her booty on him like tffff. Gorrrl actions speak louder than words you know u want that Toxic d**k🤡”

” 😂 I am so glad you cleared this up @therealtahiry! I should of known better though! Lol Joe’s a cool dude and all but def not boyfriend/husband material. 🤷‍♀️”

“That booty drop was a hell yeah she would! 😩😂 Stop lying Tahiry. It’s obvious you still love Joe”

People know Jose from rejecting Budden’s grand proposal in the middle of Times Square during season 4 of “LHHNY.” She turned down the podcaster’s engagement request at that time due to suspected infidelity, along with other ongoing relationship issues.

Jose and Budden dated off and on for years before officially calling it quits around late 2013, as far as fans know. Budden began dating Cyn Santana nearly two years later.